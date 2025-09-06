Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 6

The MLB slate on Saturday, which includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SNET

MLB Network, YES and SNET Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Chris Bassitt

Luis Gil vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Yankees (78-62), Blue Jays (81-59)

Yankees (78-62), Blue Jays (81-59) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.04%

59.04% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.96%

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2

MARQ and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Brad Lord

Matthew Boyd vs. Brad Lord Records: Cubs (81-60), Nationals (56-84)

Cubs (81-60), Nationals (56-84) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.82%

69.82% Nationals Win Probability: 30.18%

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Jesús Luzardo

Sandy Alcantara vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59)

Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.65%

59.65% Marlins Win Probability: 40.35%

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN

FDSDET and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Martín Pérez

Tarik Skubal vs. Martín Pérez Records: Tigers (81-60), White Sox (53-88)

Tigers (81-60), White Sox (53-88) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -334

-334 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +270

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 69.09%

69.09% White Sox Win Probability: 30.91%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

SportsNet PT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brandon Woodruff

Mitch Keller vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Pirates (64-77), Brewers (86-55)

Pirates (64-77), Brewers (86-55) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.47%

52.47% Pirates Win Probability: 47.53%

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SNY

FDSOH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jonah Tong

Brady Singer vs. Jonah Tong Records: Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65)

Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65) Mets Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.88%

52.88% Mets Win Probability: 47.12%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA

MASN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Trevor Rogers vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-62)

Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-62) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.13%

57.13% Orioles Win Probability: 42.87%

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG

FDSSUN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Tanner Bibee

Shane Baz vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Rays (71-69), Guardians (69-70)

Rays (71-69), Guardians (69-70) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 65.08%

65.08% Guardians Win Probability: 34.92%

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Justin Verlander

Andre Pallante vs. Justin Verlander Records: Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69)

Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.89%

51.89% Giants Win Probability: 48.11%

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Joe Ryan

Stephen Kolek vs. Joe Ryan Records: Royals (71-69), Twins (62-78)

Royals (71-69), Twins (62-78) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.82%

54.82% Royals Win Probability: 45.18%

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Hunter Brown

Jacob deGrom vs. Hunter Brown Records: Rangers (72-69), Astros (77-64)

Rangers (72-69), Astros (77-64) Astros Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.04%

51.04% Rangers Win Probability: 48.96%

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW

FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Bryce Miller

Hurston Waldrep vs. Bryce Miller Records: Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67)

Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.96%

55.96% Mariners Win Probability: 44.04%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Randy Vasquez

McCade Brown vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Rockies (39-101), Padres (76-64)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 66.78%

66.78% Rockies Win Probability: 33.22%

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NESN

ARID and NESN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Lucas Giolito

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63)

Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.77%

53.77% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.23%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA

FDSW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. J.T. Ginn

Yusei Kikuchi vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Angels (66-74), Athletics (64-77)

Angels (66-74), Athletics (64-77) Angels Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.43%

55.43% Angels Win Probability: 44.57%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.