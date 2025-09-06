Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 6
The MLB slate on Saturday, which includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Yankees (78-62), Blue Jays (81-59)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.04%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.96%
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Cubs (81-60), Nationals (56-84)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -275
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.82%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.18%
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Marlins (65-75), Phillies (81-59)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.65%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.35%
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Tigers (81-60), White Sox (53-88)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -334
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +270
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 69.09%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.91%
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Pirates (64-77), Brewers (86-55)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.47%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.53%
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jonah Tong
- Records: Reds (70-70), Mets (75-65)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.88%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.12%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Orioles (64-76), Dodgers (78-62)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.13%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.87%
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Rays (71-69), Guardians (69-70)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 65.08%
- Guardians Win Probability: 34.92%
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Cardinals (70-71), Giants (71-69)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.89%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.11%
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Royals (71-69), Twins (62-78)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.82%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.18%
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Rangers (72-69), Astros (77-64)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.04%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.96%
Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Braves (63-77), Mariners (73-67)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.96%
- Mariners Win Probability: 44.04%
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Rockies (39-101), Padres (76-64)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 66.78%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.22%
Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Diamondbacks (70-71), Red Sox (78-63)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.77%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.23%
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Angels (66-74), Athletics (64-77)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -132
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.43%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.57%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.