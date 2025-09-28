FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 28

The MLB schedule on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Chris Paddack
  • Records: Red Sox (88-73), Tigers (87-74)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 64.27%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 35.73%

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Shane Smith
  • Records: Nationals (66-95), White Sox (59-102)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 51.42%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 48.58%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. McCade Brown
  • Records: Giants (80-81), Rockies (43-118)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -295
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 68.85%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 31.15%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Yankees (93-68), Orioles (75-86)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.77%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 42.23%

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Cole Ragans
  • Records: Athletics (76-84), Royals (80-80)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 53.50%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.50%

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
  • Records: Phillies (95-66), Twins (70-91)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 67.20%
  • Twins Win Probability: 32.80%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Ian Seymour
  • Records: Blue Jays (93-68), Rays (77-84)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.80%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.20%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs.
  • Records: Angels (72-88), Astros (85-75)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 56.41%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.59%

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Brewers (96-64), Reds (82-78)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 57.53%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.47%

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Sean Manaea
  • Records: Marlins (78-83), Mets (83-78)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 55.60%
  • Mets Win Probability: 44.40%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Padres (88-72), Diamondbacks (80-80)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.00%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.00%

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Guardians (86-74), Rangers (81-79)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 51.04%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.96%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Clayton Kershaw
  • Records: Mariners (90-70), Dodgers (91-69)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 51.29%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 48.71%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Johan Oviedo
  • Records: Braves (75-85), Pirates (70-90)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 60.13%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 39.87%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

  • When: 3:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Cubs (91-70), Cardinals (78-83)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.33%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 38.67%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

