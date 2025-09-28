Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 28
The MLB schedule on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Red Sox (88-73), Tigers (87-74)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.27%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 35.73%
Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Nationals (66-95), White Sox (59-102)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.42%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.58%
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. McCade Brown
- Records: Giants (80-81), Rockies (43-118)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -295
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 68.85%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.15%
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Yankees (93-68), Orioles (75-86)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.77%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.23%
Kansas City Royals at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Athletics (76-84), Royals (80-80)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.50%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.50%
Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Phillies (95-66), Twins (70-91)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 67.20%
- Twins Win Probability: 32.80%
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Blue Jays (93-68), Rays (77-84)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.80%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.20%
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs.
- Records: Angels (72-88), Astros (85-75)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.41%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.59%
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Brewers (96-64), Reds (82-78)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.53%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.47%
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Marlins (78-83), Mets (83-78)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.60%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.40%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Padres (88-72), Diamondbacks (80-80)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.00%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.00%
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Guardians (86-74), Rangers (81-79)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.04%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.96%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Mariners (90-70), Dodgers (91-69)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.29%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.71%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Johan Oviedo
- Records: Braves (75-85), Pirates (70-90)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -220
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 60.13%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.87%
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 3:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Cubs (91-70), Cardinals (78-83)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.33%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.67%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.