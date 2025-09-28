Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 28

The MLB schedule on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSDET

NESN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: vs. Chris Paddack

vs. Chris Paddack Records: Red Sox (88-73), Tigers (87-74)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.27%

64.27% Red Sox Win Probability: 35.73%

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN

MASN2 and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Shane Smith

Brad Lord vs. Shane Smith Records: Nationals (66-95), White Sox (59-102)

Nationals (66-95), White Sox (59-102) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.42%

51.42% Nationals Win Probability: 48.58%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. McCade Brown

Logan Webb vs. McCade Brown Records: Giants (80-81), Rockies (43-118)

Giants (80-81), Rockies (43-118) Giants Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 68.85%

68.85% Rockies Win Probability: 31.15%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Kyle Bradish

Luis Gil vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Yankees (93-68), Orioles (75-86)

Yankees (93-68), Orioles (75-86) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.77%

57.77% Orioles Win Probability: 42.23%

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC

NBCS-CA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: vs. Cole Ragans

vs. Cole Ragans Records: Athletics (76-84), Royals (80-80)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.50%

53.50% Athletics Win Probability: 46.50%

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT

NBCS-PH and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Phillies (95-66), Twins (70-91)

Phillies (95-66), Twins (70-91) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Twins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 67.20%

67.20% Twins Win Probability: 32.80%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN

SNET and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Ian Seymour

Kevin Gausman vs. Ian Seymour Records: Blue Jays (93-68), Rays (77-84)

Blue Jays (93-68), Rays (77-84) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rays Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.80%

54.80% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.20%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN

FDSW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs.

Samuel Aldegheri vs. Records: Angels (72-88), Astros (85-75)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.41%

56.41% Angels Win Probability: 43.59%

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH

FDSWI and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Brady Singer

Freddy Peralta vs. Brady Singer Records: Brewers (96-64), Reds (82-78)

Brewers (96-64), Reds (82-78) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.53%

57.53% Reds Win Probability: 42.47%

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY

FDSFL and SNY Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Sean Manaea

Edward Cabrera vs. Sean Manaea Records: Marlins (78-83), Mets (83-78)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.60%

55.60% Mets Win Probability: 44.40%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: vs. Brandon Pfaadt

vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Padres (88-72), Diamondbacks (80-80)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.00%

51.00% Padres Win Probability: 49.00%

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and RSN

CLEG and RSN Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Guardians (86-74), Rangers (81-79)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.04%

51.04% Rangers Win Probability: 48.96%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Clayton Kershaw

Bryce Miller vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Mariners (90-70), Dodgers (91-69)

Mariners (90-70), Dodgers (91-69) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.29%

51.29% Mariners Win Probability: 48.71%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT

FDSSO and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Johan Oviedo

Charlie Morton vs. Johan Oviedo Records: Braves (75-85), Pirates (70-90)

Braves (75-85), Pirates (70-90) Braves Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 60.13%

60.13% Pirates Win Probability: 39.87%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW

MARQ and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Michael McGreevy

Javier Assad vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Cubs (91-70), Cardinals (78-83)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.33%

61.33% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.67%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.