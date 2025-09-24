FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 25

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Reds (80-77), Pirates (68-89)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 56.53%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 43.47%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Orioles (74-83), Rays (76-81)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.28%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 41.72%

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs.
  • Records: Rangers (79-78), Twins (68-89)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 59.54%
  • Twins Win Probability: 40.46%

Houston Astros at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Athletics (74-83), Astros (84-73)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 55.74%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 44.26%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Diamondbacks (80-77), Dodgers (88-69)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.89%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.11%

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Janson Junk
  • Records: Phillies (92-65), Marlins (77-80)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.64%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.36%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs.
  • Records: Guardians (85-72), Tigers (85-72)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 56.59%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 43.41%

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Yankees (89-68), White Sox (58-99)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -310
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 73.75%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 26.25%

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Blue Jays (90-67), Red Sox (86-71)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.94%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 45.06%

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Cubs (88-69), Mets (81-76)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.11%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.89%

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Angels (70-87), Royals (79-78)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 55.67%
  • Angels Win Probability: 44.33%

Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Bradley Blalock
  • Records: Mariners (88-69), Rockies (43-114)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 75.20%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 24.80%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

