Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 25

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Nick Lodolo vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Reds (80-77), Pirates (68-89)

Reds (80-77), Pirates (68-89) Reds Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.53%

56.53% Pirates Win Probability: 43.47%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN

MASN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Drew Rasmussen

Cade Povich vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Orioles (74-83), Rays (76-81)

Orioles (74-83), Rays (76-81) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.28%

58.28% Orioles Win Probability: 41.72%

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MNNT

RSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs.

Tyler Mahle vs. Records: Rangers (79-78), Twins (68-89)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.54%

59.54% Twins Win Probability: 40.46%

Houston Astros at Athletics

Game Info

When: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Framber Valdez

J.T. Ginn vs. Framber Valdez Records: Athletics (74-83), Astros (84-73)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.74%

55.74% Athletics Win Probability: 44.26%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Diamondbacks (80-77), Dodgers (88-69)

Diamondbacks (80-77), Dodgers (88-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.89%

58.89% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.11%

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Janson Junk

Walker Buehler vs. Janson Junk Records: Phillies (92-65), Marlins (77-80)

Phillies (92-65), Marlins (77-80) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.64%

55.64% Marlins Win Probability: 44.36%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET

CLEG and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs.

Parker Messick vs. Records: Guardians (85-72), Tigers (85-72)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 56.59%

56.59% Tigers Win Probability: 43.41%

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Davis Martin

Carlos Rodon vs. Davis Martin Records: Yankees (89-68), White Sox (58-99)

Yankees (89-68), White Sox (58-99) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 73.75%

73.75% White Sox Win Probability: 26.25%

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello

vs. Brayan Bello Records: Blue Jays (90-67), Red Sox (86-71)

Blue Jays (90-67), Red Sox (86-71) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.06%

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SNY

MLB Network, MARQ and SNY Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Nolan McLean

Shota Imanaga vs. Nolan McLean Records: Cubs (88-69), Mets (81-76)

Cubs (88-69), Mets (81-76) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.11%

53.11% Cubs Win Probability: 46.89%

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC

FDSW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris vs. Michael Lorenzen

Mitch Farris vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Angels (70-87), Royals (79-78)

Angels (70-87), Royals (79-78) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 55.67%

55.67% Angels Win Probability: 44.33%

Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR

ROOT Sports NW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Bradley Blalock

Bryan Woo vs. Bradley Blalock Records: Mariners (88-69), Rockies (43-114)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 75.20%

75.20% Rockies Win Probability: 24.80%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.