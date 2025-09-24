Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 25
Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Reds (80-77), Pirates (68-89)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -156
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.53%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.47%
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Orioles (74-83), Rays (76-81)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.28%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.72%
Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs.
- Records: Rangers (79-78), Twins (68-89)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.54%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.46%
Houston Astros at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Athletics (74-83), Astros (84-73)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.74%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.26%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Diamondbacks (80-77), Dodgers (88-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.89%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.11%
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Phillies (92-65), Marlins (77-80)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.64%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.36%
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs.
- Records: Guardians (85-72), Tigers (85-72)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 56.59%
- Tigers Win Probability: 43.41%
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Yankees (89-68), White Sox (58-99)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -310
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 73.75%
- White Sox Win Probability: 26.25%
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Blue Jays (90-67), Red Sox (86-71)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.94%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.06%
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Cubs (88-69), Mets (81-76)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.11%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.89%
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Angels (70-87), Royals (79-78)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 55.67%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.33%
Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Bradley Blalock
- Records: Mariners (88-69), Rockies (43-114)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 75.20%
- Rockies Win Probability: 24.80%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.