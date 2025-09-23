Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 23

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSSUN

MASN2 and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Ryan Pepiot

Dean Kremer vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Orioles (73-83), Rays (76-80)

Orioles (73-83), Rays (76-80) Rays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.52%

58.52% Orioles Win Probability: 41.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET

CLEG and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal

Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Guardians (84-72), Tigers (85-71)

Guardians (84-72), Tigers (85-71) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.52%

62.52% Guardians Win Probability: 37.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet PT

FDSOH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Johan Oviedo

Brady Singer vs. Johan Oviedo Records: Reds (80-76), Pirates (67-89)

Reds (80-76), Pirates (67-89) Reds Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.36%

56.36% Pirates Win Probability: 43.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Edward Cabrera

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Phillies (92-64), Marlins (76-80)

Phillies (92-64), Marlins (76-80) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.99%

65.99% Marlins Win Probability: 34.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Shane Smith

Luis Gil vs. Shane Smith Records: Yankees (88-68), White Sox (58-98)

Yankees (88-68), White Sox (58-98) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.76%

65.76% White Sox Win Probability: 34.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Lucas Giolito

Kevin Gausman vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Blue Jays (90-66), Red Sox (85-71)

Blue Jays (90-66), Red Sox (85-71) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.20%

57.20% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN

FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Brad Lord

Hurston Waldrep vs. Brad Lord Records: Braves (74-83), Nationals (64-93)

Braves (74-83), Nationals (64-93) Braves Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 63.68%

63.68% Nationals Win Probability: 36.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and SNY

TBS, MARQ and SNY Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. David Peterson

Cade Horton vs. David Peterson Records: Cubs (88-68), Mets (80-76)

Cubs (88-68), Mets (80-76) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Mets Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.13%

55.13% Mets Win Probability: 44.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MNNT

RSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Zebby Matthews

Patrick Corbin vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Rangers (79-77), Twins (67-89)

Rangers (79-77), Twins (67-89) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.83%

53.83% Rangers Win Probability: 46.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC

FDSW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Cole Ragans

Samuel Aldegheri vs. Cole Ragans Records: Angels (70-86), Royals (78-78)

Angels (70-86), Royals (78-78) Royals Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Angels Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 62.64%

62.64% Angels Win Probability: 37.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Shohei Ohtani

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Diamondbacks (79-77), Dodgers (88-68)

Diamondbacks (79-77), Dodgers (88-68) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.36%

58.36% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR

ROOT Sports NW and COLR Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Mariners (87-69), Rockies (43-113)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 70.74%

70.74% Rockies Win Probability: 29.26%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSWI

SDPA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs.

Randy Vasquez vs. Records: Padres (85-71), Brewers (95-61)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.71%

54.71% Padres Win Probability: 45.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW

NBCS-BA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Andre Pallante

Logan Webb vs. Andre Pallante Records: Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80)

Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80) Giants Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 61.25%

61.25% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier

Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier Records: Athletics (73-83), Astros (84-72)

Athletics (73-83), Astros (84-72) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Athletics Win Probability: 48.76%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.