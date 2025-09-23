Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 23
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Orioles (73-83), Rays (76-80)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.52%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.48%
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Guardians (84-72), Tigers (85-71)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.52%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.48%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Johan Oviedo
- Records: Reds (80-76), Pirates (67-89)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -154
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.36%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.64%
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Phillies (92-64), Marlins (76-80)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.99%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.01%
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Yankees (88-68), White Sox (58-98)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -250
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.76%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.24%
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Blue Jays (90-66), Red Sox (85-71)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.20%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.80%
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Braves (74-83), Nationals (64-93)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -196
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 63.68%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.32%
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: TBS, MARQ and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. David Peterson
- Records: Cubs (88-68), Mets (80-76)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.13%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.87%
Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Rangers (79-77), Twins (67-89)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.83%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.17%
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Angels (70-86), Royals (78-78)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -152
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 62.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.36%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Diamondbacks (79-77), Dodgers (88-68)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.36%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.64%
Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Mariners (87-69), Rockies (43-113)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 70.74%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.26%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs.
- Records: Padres (85-71), Brewers (95-61)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.71%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.29%
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -198
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 61.25%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.75%
Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Cristian Javier
- Records: Athletics (73-83), Astros (84-72)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.24%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.76%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.