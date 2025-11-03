Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, Jazz+, and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (2-4) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 3, 2025 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS, Jazz+, and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 232.5 -490 +380

Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (88.7%)

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over three times out of six chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in three of six opportunities (50%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 46.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1 block.

Neemias Queta is averaging 8.3 points, 1.3 assists and 7.6 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 33 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.8 triples (fourth in league).

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 10.8 boards and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 70.3% of his shots from the field (second in NBA) and 75% from 3-point range (second in league), with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Jazz 7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz receive 6 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

