Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: Peacock and FDSN

The Brooklyn Nets (0-6) are underdogs (by 9 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -9 228.5 -375 +300

Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (79.4%)

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread once in six games with a set spread.

The Nets have two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in four of six opportunities (66.7%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 56.4% from the floor and 47.1% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Jaden McDaniels averages 18 points, 4.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 43.5% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 9.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Naz Reid averages 11.3 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nets 20.8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cam Thomas averages 24.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 60.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Nets are getting 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

