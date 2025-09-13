Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 14

The New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT

MASN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Mike Burrows

Cade Cavalli vs. Mike Burrows Records: Nationals (61-86), Pirates (64-84)

Nationals (61-86), Pirates (64-84) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.55%

52.55% Nationals Win Probability: 47.45%

Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC

NBCS-PH and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Noah Cameron

Aaron Nola vs. Noah Cameron Records: Phillies (88-60), Royals (74-74)

Phillies (88-60), Royals (74-74) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Royals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.20%

63.20% Royals Win Probability: 36.80%

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN

FDSSO and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Framber Valdez

Joey Wentz vs. Framber Valdez Records: Braves (65-82), Astros (80-68)

Braves (65-82), Astros (80-68) Astros Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Braves Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 58.54%

58.54% Braves Win Probability: 41.46%

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MASN2

SNET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs.

Shane Bieber vs. Records: Blue Jays (86-62), Orioles (69-79)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 68.58%

68.58% Orioles Win Probability: 31.42%

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN

CLEG and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Yoendrys Gomez

Slade Cecconi vs. Yoendrys Gomez Records: Guardians (76-71), White Sox (57-91)

Guardians (76-71), White Sox (57-91) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 55.64%

55.64% White Sox Win Probability: 44.36%

Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, WPIX and RSN

MLB Network, WPIX and RSN Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Jake Latz

Nolan McLean vs. Jake Latz Records: Mets (76-72), Rangers (78-70)

Mets (76-72), Rangers (78-70) Mets Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.27%

61.27% Rangers Win Probability: 38.73%

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET

FDSFL and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur vs.

Adam Mazur vs. Records: Marlins (69-79), Tigers (84-64)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.88%

54.88% Marlins Win Probability: 45.12%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ARID

MNNT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Nabil Crismatt

Bailey Ober vs. Nabil Crismatt Records: Twins (65-82), Diamondbacks (73-75)

Twins (65-82), Diamondbacks (73-75) Twins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.72%

52.72% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.28%

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW

FDSWI and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Miles Mikolas

José Quintana vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Brewers (90-58), Cardinals (72-76)

Brewers (90-58), Cardinals (72-76) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.74%

59.74% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.26%

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: FDSSUN

FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Adrian Houser

Shota Imanaga vs. Adrian Houser Records: Cubs (84-64), Rays (73-75)

Cubs (84-64), Rays (73-75) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Rays Win Probability: 44.56%

Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

NBCS-CA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Nick Lodolo

Luis Morales vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Athletics (68-80), Reds (74-73)

Athletics (68-80), Reds (74-73) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.22%

52.22% Reds Win Probability: 47.78%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Glasnow

Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Giants (75-72), Dodgers (82-65)

Giants (75-72), Dodgers (82-65) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.37%

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSW Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs.

George Kirby vs. Records: Mariners (80-68), Angels (69-79)

Mariners (80-68), Angels (69-79) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Angels Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 70.91%

70.91% Angels Win Probability: 29.09%

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. German Marquez

Yu Darvish vs. German Marquez Records: Padres (80-68), Rockies (41-107)

Padres (80-68), Rockies (41-107) Padres Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 67.79%

67.79% Rockies Win Probability: 32.21%

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Will Warren

Garrett Crochet vs. Will Warren Records: Red Sox (81-67), Yankees (82-65)

Red Sox (81-67), Yankees (82-65) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 59.27%

59.27% Yankees Win Probability: 40.73%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.