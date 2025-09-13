Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 14
The New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Nationals (61-86), Pirates (64-84)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.55%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.45%
Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Phillies (88-60), Royals (74-74)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.20%
- Royals Win Probability: 36.80%
Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Braves (65-82), Astros (80-68)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -136
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 58.54%
- Braves Win Probability: 41.46%
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs.
- Records: Blue Jays (86-62), Orioles (69-79)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 68.58%
- Orioles Win Probability: 31.42%
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Yoendrys Gomez
- Records: Guardians (76-71), White Sox (57-91)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 55.64%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.36%
Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, WPIX and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Jake Latz
- Records: Mets (76-72), Rangers (78-70)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.27%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.73%
Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur vs.
- Records: Marlins (69-79), Tigers (84-64)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.88%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.12%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Nabil Crismatt
- Records: Twins (65-82), Diamondbacks (73-75)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.72%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.28%
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Brewers (90-58), Cardinals (72-76)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.74%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.26%
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Cubs (84-64), Rays (73-75)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.44%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.56%
Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Athletics (68-80), Reds (74-73)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.22%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.78%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Giants (75-72), Dodgers (82-65)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.63%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.37%
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs.
- Records: Mariners (80-68), Angels (69-79)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -235
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 70.91%
- Angels Win Probability: 29.09%
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. German Marquez
- Records: Padres (80-68), Rockies (41-107)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -319
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 67.79%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.21%
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Will Warren
- Records: Red Sox (81-67), Yankees (82-65)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -152
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 59.27%
- Yankees Win Probability: 40.73%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.