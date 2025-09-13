4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/14/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx

"Under" should be a common theme for the Golden State Valkyries in this series.

Golden State wasn't even planning on a postseason, and the most unfair aspect of this cinderella run is that injuries have ravaged the Valkyries as Kayla Thornton (knee) and Tiffany Hayes (knee) will miss the playoffs. That's why this game's spread is 12.5 points in the Minnesota Lynx's direction.

Frankly, I'm shocked Cecilia Zandalasini is even in the prop market here. She's now out of the starting lineup and logged just 22 minutes in Thursday's season-ending loss to these same Lynx, which was the best possible outcome in a blowout. The Italy native has averaged just 8.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per 20 minutes this season, and the Lynx's 97.5 defensive rating (DRTG) is as tough as it gets.

Rotowire projects Zandalasini for just 7.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes on Sunday. Her only hope to hit this mark is plenty of blowout run, and even losing by 19 on Thursday, the Valks only emptied their bench for five minutes.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

I thought the Phoenix Mercury would be my sleeper pick for the NBA title earlier this year. It might now be the defending champion New York Liberty.

The Mercury's midseason roster turnover just wrecked what seemed to be an elite, defense-first squad. They finished with a mediocre +2.5 net rating (NRTG) in their last 15 games despite being fully healthy as many teams weren't. The return of Kahleah Copper and acquisition of Dewanna Bonner -- two offensively-minded players -- really messed up a good thing.

Meanwhile, take New York's +0.4 NRTG in this same period at face value as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones all missed extended time this year. Per PBP Stats, they still had a +15.8 NRTG in games where all three played; there were just only 15 of those.

At full strength, DRatings has assigned a 58.0% likelihood that New York wins Game 1. I agree they should be larger favorites.

One of New York's core principles of this series has to be finding a way to get Alyssa Thomas away from the basket with their two bigs that can be a threat from the perimeter.

We saw Jonquel Jones take 6 threes in 64 minutes against the Mercury this season, and she only made a single shot. That was a small, unsuccessful sample that could very easily be the Liberty's primary gameplan as we get into games that really count.

Overall, Jones fired 5.4 three-point attempts per 36 minutes this year, which is second among New York's projected starters. Her 42.4% of makes was also a career-high with the team.

Phoenix allowed the very most attempts from deep per game to opposing forwards (17.8) over their last 15 games, and Jones chucks with regularity. Plus money to make a pair is kind of crazy when Rotowire projects 1.6 made triples at a median.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces look frightening like the Las Vegas Aces headed into a pretty wide-open postseason, but one side of the floor changed their season.

Vegas could score all year. However, this team locked in to post the second-best defensive rating (98.3 DRTG) in the W over their last 15 games. This also came at a 92.9 pace compared to their season-long mark (94.9), which -- to me -- is a good sign. If you get out and run, your defense usually suffers in modern basketball where players don't hustle back.

How do the Aces match up with the Seattle Storm? Well, Seattle's 50.5 eFG% this season exposes a pretty key flaw. They can't shoot. As we get to playoff-level paint defense opposite A'ja Wilson, that could become an enormous issue.

As we see on the men's side, be careful with overs in games and with team totals as the pace bogs down in the playoffs. This line is a good example. DRatings projects just 75.6 median points for Seattle, and a Storm cover could actually help this line because they definitely don't want to get in a shootout with Las Vegas.

