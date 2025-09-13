Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-84) vs. Washington Nationals (61-86)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-110) | WSH: (-106)

PIT: (-110) | WSH: (-106) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)

PIT: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 2-4, 3.99 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-1, 4.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mike Burrows (2-4) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (3-1) will take the ball for the Nationals. Burrows' team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burrows' team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Nationals have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Cavalli's starts. The Nationals have a 4-2 record in Cavalli's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.6%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +152 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -184.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on Sept. 14 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 19 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won 19 of 37 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 140 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 76-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 43.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (52-67).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Washington has a 52-67 record (winning 43.7% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-58-7).

The Nationals have a 71-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 131 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .401, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .336 this season while batting .241 with 62 walks and 47 runs scored. He's slugging .380.

His batting average is 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 125th.

Oneil Cruz is batting .201 with a .380 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Tommy Pham has nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .266 with 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

James Wood's 143 hits, .357 OBP and .475 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .261.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .234 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

