Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 12

There are several strong matchups on Friday's MLB schedule, including the New York Yankees squaring off against the Boston Red Sox. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSSUN

MLB Network, MARQ and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Shane Baz

Matthew Boyd vs. Shane Baz Records: Cubs (83-63), Rays (72-74)

Cubs (83-63), Rays (72-74) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rays Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.33%

56.33% Rays Win Probability: 43.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC

NBCS-PH and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Michael Lorenzen

Walker Buehler vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Phillies (86-60), Royals (74-72)

Phillies (86-60), Royals (74-72) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.01%

56.01% Royals Win Probability: 43.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT

MASN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Mitch Keller

Brad Lord vs. Mitch Keller Records: Nationals (60-85), Pirates (64-83)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.70%

55.70% Nationals Win Probability: 44.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MASN2

SNET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Trevor Rogers

Chris Bassitt vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77)

Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.10%

59.10% Orioles Win Probability: 40.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Luis Gil

Lucas Giolito vs. Luis Gil Records: Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (80-65)

Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (80-65) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.53%

52.53% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET

FDSFL and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Tarik Skubal

Sandy Alcantara vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Marlins (67-79), Tigers (84-62)

Marlins (67-79), Tigers (84-62) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.05%

65.05% Marlins Win Probability: 34.95%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN

CLEG and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Martín Pérez

Tanner Bibee vs. Martín Pérez Records: Guardians (74-71), White Sox (57-90)

Guardians (74-71), White Sox (57-90) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.77%

51.77% White Sox Win Probability: 48.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and RSN

MLB Network, SNY and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Jacob deGrom

Jonah Tong vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Mets (76-70), Rangers (77-70)

Mets (76-70), Rangers (77-70) Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.01%

51.01% Rangers Win Probability: 48.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN

FDSSO and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs.

Hurston Waldrep vs. Records: Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68)

Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68) Astros Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Braves Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.64%

52.64% Astros Win Probability: 47.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW

FDSWI and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Andre Pallante

Quinn Priester vs. Andre Pallante Records: Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75)

Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.31%

60.31% Cardinals Win Probability: 39.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ARID

MNNT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Pablo Lopez vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74)

Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74) Twins Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.70%

53.70% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Tanner Gordon

JP Sears vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Padres (79-67), Rockies (40-106)

Padres (79-67), Rockies (40-106) Padres Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 68.41%

68.41% Rockies Win Probability: 31.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

NBCS-CA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Brady Singer

J.T. Ginn vs. Brady Singer Records: Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72)

Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.27%

50.27% Reds Win Probability: 49.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Luis Castillo vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Mariners (78-68), Angels (69-77)

Mariners (78-68), Angels (69-77) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 64.53%

64.53% Angels Win Probability: 35.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Justin Verlander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64)

Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Giants Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Giants Win Probability: 44.56%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.