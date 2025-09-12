Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 12
There are several strong matchups on Friday's MLB schedule, including the New York Yankees squaring off against the Boston Red Sox. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Cubs (83-63), Rays (72-74)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.33%
- Rays Win Probability: 43.67%
Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Phillies (86-60), Royals (74-72)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.01%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.99%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Nationals (60-85), Pirates (64-83)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.70%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.30%
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.10%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.90%
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (80-65)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.53%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.47%
Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Marlins (67-79), Tigers (84-62)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.05%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.95%
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Guardians (74-71), White Sox (57-90)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -174
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.77%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.23%
Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Mets (76-70), Rangers (77-70)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.01%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.99%
Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs.
- Records: Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.64%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.36%
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.31%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 39.69%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -132
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.70%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.30%
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Padres (79-67), Rockies (40-106)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -330
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 68.41%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.59%
Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.27%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.73%
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Mariners (78-68), Angels (69-77)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 64.53%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.47%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.44%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.56%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.