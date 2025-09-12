FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 12

There are several strong matchups on Friday's MLB schedule, including the New York Yankees squaring off against the Boston Red Sox. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Cubs (83-63), Rays (72-74)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 56.33%
  • Rays Win Probability: 43.67%

Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Phillies (86-60), Royals (74-72)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 56.01%
  • Royals Win Probability: 43.99%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Nationals (60-85), Pirates (64-83)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 55.70%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.30%

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.10%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 40.90%

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Luis Gil
  • Records: Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (80-65)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.53%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 47.47%

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Marlins (67-79), Tigers (84-62)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.05%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 34.95%

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Martín Pérez
  • Records: Guardians (74-71), White Sox (57-90)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -174
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 51.77%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 48.23%

Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Mets (76-70), Rangers (77-70)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.01%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.99%

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs.
  • Records: Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.64%
  • Astros Win Probability: 47.36%

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.31%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 39.69%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.70%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.30%

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Tanner Gordon
  • Records: Padres (79-67), Rockies (40-106)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -330
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 68.41%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 31.59%

Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.27%
  • Reds Win Probability: 49.73%

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: Mariners (78-68), Angels (69-77)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 64.53%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.47%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 55.44%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.56%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

