Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 11
The Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees is one of many solid options on Thursday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Johan Oviedo
- Records: Orioles (67-77), Pirates (64-81)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -142
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.65%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.35%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: White Sox (55-90), Rays (72-72)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 66.97%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.03%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Cristian Javier
- Records: Blue Jays (83-61), Astros (78-67)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.68%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Marlins (66-79), Nationals (60-84)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.00%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.00%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.
- Records: Yankees (80-64), Tigers (83-62)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.84%
- Tigers Win Probability: 39.16%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. David Peterson
- Records: Phillies (85-60), Mets (76-69)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.71%
- Mets Win Probability: 45.29%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 54.13%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. José Soriano
- Records: Mariners (77-68), Angels (69-77)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.49%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.51%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. McCade Brown
- Records: Padres (79-66), Rockies (40-105)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -235
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 67.85%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.15%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.