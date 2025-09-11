Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 11

The Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees is one of many solid options on Thursday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT

MASN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Johan Oviedo

Cade Povich vs. Johan Oviedo Records: Orioles (67-77), Pirates (64-81)

Orioles (67-77), Pirates (64-81) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.65%

53.65% Pirates Win Probability: 46.35%

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Ian Seymour

Shane Smith vs. Ian Seymour Records: White Sox (55-90), Rays (72-72)

White Sox (55-90), Rays (72-72) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 66.97%

66.97% White Sox Win Probability: 33.03%

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and SCHN

MLB Network, SNET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Cristian Javier

Kevin Gausman vs. Cristian Javier Records: Blue Jays (83-61), Astros (78-67)

Blue Jays (83-61), Astros (78-67) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Astros Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.68%

53.68% Astros Win Probability: 46.32%

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN

FDSFL and MASN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Brad Lord

Ryan Weathers vs. Brad Lord Records: Marlins (66-79), Nationals (60-84)

Marlins (66-79), Nationals (60-84) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.00%

54.00% Nationals Win Probability: 46.00%

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.

Cam Schlittler vs. Records: Yankees (80-64), Tigers (83-62)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.84%

60.84% Tigers Win Probability: 39.16%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. David Peterson

Jesús Luzardo vs. David Peterson Records: Phillies (85-60), Mets (76-69)

Phillies (85-60), Mets (76-69) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.71%

54.71% Mets Win Probability: 45.29%

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Stephen Kolek

Gavin Williams vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72)

Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Royals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 54.13%

54.13% Royals Win Probability: 45.87%

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. José Soriano

Bryce Miller vs. José Soriano Records: Mariners (77-68), Angels (69-77)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.49%

59.49% Angels Win Probability: 40.51%

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. McCade Brown

Randy Vasquez vs. McCade Brown Records: Padres (79-66), Rockies (40-105)

Padres (79-66), Rockies (40-105) Padres Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 67.85%

67.85% Rockies Win Probability: 32.15%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.