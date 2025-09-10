FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Rangers (75-70), Brewers (89-56)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.44%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 46.56%

Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Athletics (66-79), Red Sox (80-65)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 54.82%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 45.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Giants (73-71), Diamondbacks (72-73)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.48%
  • Giants Win Probability: 43.52%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Angels (67-77), Twins (64-80)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 51.76%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.24%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 59.96%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 40.04%

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 61.39%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.61%

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 54.19%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 45.81%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.59%
  • Mets Win Probability: 39.41%

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 55.47%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 44.53%

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Jason Alexander
  • Records: Blue Jays (82-61), Astros (78-66)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.04%
  • Astros Win Probability: 39.96%

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Javier Assad
  • Records: Braves (65-79), Cubs (81-63)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 53.79%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.21%

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: White Sox (55-89), Rays (71-72)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.19%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 37.81%

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Padres (79-65), Reds (72-72)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 58.89%
  • Reds Win Probability: 41.11%

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Mariners (76-68), Cardinals (72-73)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 64.94%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 35.06%

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Dodgers (80-64), Rockies (40-104)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -350
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 69.58%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 30.42%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

