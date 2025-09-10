Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 10

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and FDSWI

MLB Network, RSN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Freddy Peralta

Merrill Kelly vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Rangers (75-70), Brewers (89-56)

Rangers (75-70), Brewers (89-56) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.44%

53.44% Rangers Win Probability: 46.56%

Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle

vs. Payton Tolle Records: Athletics (66-79), Red Sox (80-65)

Athletics (66-79), Red Sox (80-65) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.82%

54.82% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID

NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Carson Seymour vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Giants (73-71), Diamondbacks (72-73)

Giants (73-71), Diamondbacks (72-73) Giants Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.48%

56.48% Giants Win Probability: 43.52%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT

FDSW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Taj Bradley

José Soriano vs. Taj Bradley Records: Angels (67-77), Twins (64-80)

Angels (67-77), Twins (64-80) Angels Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Twins Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.76%

51.76% Angels Win Probability: 48.24%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT

MASN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Paul Skenes

Tyler Wells vs. Paul Skenes Records: Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80)

Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.96%

59.96% Orioles Win Probability: 40.04%

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2

FDSFL and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jake Irvin

Eury Pérez vs. Jake Irvin Records: Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84)

Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.39%

61.39% Nationals Win Probability: 38.61%

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC

CLEG and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Michael Wacha

Logan Allen vs. Michael Wacha Records: Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72)

Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.19%

54.19% Guardians Win Probability: 45.81%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY

NBCS-PH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Clay Holmes

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Clay Holmes Records: Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68)

Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Mets Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.59%

60.59% Mets Win Probability: 39.41%

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSDET

MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Jack Flaherty

Carlos Rodon vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62)

Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Tigers Win Probability: 44.53%

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SCHN

SNET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: vs. Jason Alexander

vs. Jason Alexander Records: Blue Jays (82-61), Astros (78-66)

Blue Jays (82-61), Astros (78-66) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.04%

60.04% Astros Win Probability: 39.96%

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ

FDSSO and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Javier Assad

Chris Sale vs. Javier Assad Records: Braves (65-79), Cubs (81-63)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.79%

53.79% Cubs Win Probability: 46.21%

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Pepiot

vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: White Sox (55-89), Rays (71-72)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.19%

62.19% White Sox Win Probability: 37.81%

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSOH

SDPA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Andrew Abbott

Nick Pivetta vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Padres (79-65), Reds (72-72)

Padres (79-65), Reds (72-72) Padres Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.89%

58.89% Reds Win Probability: 41.11%

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Michael McGreevy

Logan Gilbert vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Mariners (76-68), Cardinals (72-73)

Mariners (76-68), Cardinals (72-73) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 64.94%

64.94% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.06%

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland

Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Dodgers (80-64), Rockies (40-104)

Dodgers (80-64), Rockies (40-104) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.58%

69.58% Rockies Win Probability: 30.42%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.