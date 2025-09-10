Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 10
In a Wednesday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Rangers (75-70), Brewers (89-56)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.44%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.56%
Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Athletics (66-79), Red Sox (80-65)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.82%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.18%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Giants (73-71), Diamondbacks (72-73)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.48%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.52%
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Angels (67-77), Twins (64-80)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -144
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.76%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.24%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Orioles (66-77), Pirates (64-80)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.96%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.04%
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Marlins (66-78), Nationals (59-84)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.39%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.61%
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Guardians (74-70), Royals (73-72)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.19%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.81%
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Phillies (84-60), Mets (76-68)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.59%
- Mets Win Probability: 39.41%
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Yankees (80-63), Tigers (82-62)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.47%
- Tigers Win Probability: 44.53%
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jason Alexander
- Records: Blue Jays (82-61), Astros (78-66)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.04%
- Astros Win Probability: 39.96%
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Braves (65-79), Cubs (81-63)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.79%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.21%
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: White Sox (55-89), Rays (71-72)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.19%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.81%
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Padres (79-65), Reds (72-72)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -178
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.89%
- Reds Win Probability: 41.11%
St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Mariners (76-68), Cardinals (72-73)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -235
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 64.94%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 35.06%
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Dodgers (80-64), Rockies (40-104)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -350
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.58%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.42%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.