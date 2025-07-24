Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 24

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Detroit Tigers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and MASN

MLB Network, CLEG and MASN Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Charlie Morton

Logan Allen vs. Charlie Morton Records: Guardians (50-50), Orioles (44-56)

Guardians (50-50), Orioles (44-56) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.81%

50.81% Orioles Win Probability: 49.19%

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SNET

MLB Network, FDSDET and SNET Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Eric Lauer

Reese Olson vs. Eric Lauer Records: Tigers (60-43), Blue Jays (59-42)

Tigers (60-43), Blue Jays (59-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.32%

52.32% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.68%

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA

FDSMW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Yu Darvish

Sonny Gray vs. Yu Darvish Records: Cardinals (52-51), Padres (55-47)

Cardinals (52-51), Padres (55-47) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Padres Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 60.74%

60.74% Padres Win Probability: 39.26%

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and NBCS-CA

MLB Network, SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Luis Severino

Jason Alexander vs. Luis Severino Records: Astros (60-42), Athletics (42-61)

Astros (60-42), Athletics (42-61) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.24%

56.24% Athletics Win Probability: 43.76%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Logan Evans

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Logan Evans Records: Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48)

Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.86%

50.86% Angels Win Probability: 49.14%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.