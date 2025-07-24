FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 24

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Detroit Tigers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Charlie Morton
  • Records: Guardians (50-50), Orioles (44-56)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 50.81%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.19%

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Eric Lauer
  • Records: Tigers (60-43), Blue Jays (59-42)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 52.32%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.68%

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Yu Darvish
  • Records: Cardinals (52-51), Padres (55-47)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 60.74%
  • Padres Win Probability: 39.26%

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Luis Severino
  • Records: Astros (60-42), Athletics (42-61)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 56.24%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 43.76%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Logan Evans
  • Records: Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.86%
  • Angels Win Probability: 49.14%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

