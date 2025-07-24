MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 24
Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Detroit Tigers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Guardians (50-50), Orioles (44-56)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.81%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.19%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Tigers (60-43), Blue Jays (59-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.32%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: Cardinals (52-51), Padres (55-47)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 60.74%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.26%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Astros (60-42), Athletics (42-61)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.24%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Logan Evans
- Records: Angels (49-53), Mariners (54-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.86%
- Angels Win Probability: 49.14%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.