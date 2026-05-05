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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 5

Tuesday's MLB slate features the Atlanta Braves taking on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Luis Severino
  • Records: Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 58.54%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 41.46%

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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jovani Moran
  • Records: Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 64.96%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 35.04%

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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 61.27%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 38.73%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 52.71%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.29%

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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 55.26%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.74%

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Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 50.72%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 49.28%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 60.69%
  • Reds Win Probability: 39.31%

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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 52.42%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 47.58%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brandon Sproat
  • Records: Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 52.79%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 47.21%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: TBS and SCHN and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Records: Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 61.04%
  • Astros Win Probability: 38.96%

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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 63.47%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.53%

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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -116
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 57.74%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 42.26%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bubba Chandler
  • Records: Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 50.90%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.10%

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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.01%
  • Braves Win Probability: 42.99%

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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 60.52%
  • Padres Win Probability: 39.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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