Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 5

Tuesday's MLB slate features the Atlanta Braves taking on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Luis Severino

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Luis Severino Records: Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16)

Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 58.54%

58.54% Athletics Win Probability: 41.46%

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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NESN

DSN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jovani Moran

Framber Valdez vs. Jovani Moran Records: Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21)

Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.96%

64.96% Red Sox Win Probability: 35.04%

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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and MASN

MIAM and MASN Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Chris Bassitt

Sandy Alcantara vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20)

Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.27%

61.27% Orioles Win Probability: 38.73%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SN1

RAYS and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman

Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19)

Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.71%

52.71% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.29%

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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MNNT

NATS and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Taj Bradley

Cade Cavalli vs. Taj Bradley Records: Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20)

Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.26%

55.26% Nationals Win Probability: 44.74%

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Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and RSN

YES and RSN Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Jacob deGrom

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18)

Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Rangers Win Probability: 49.28%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CINR

MARQ and CINR Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Abbott

Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15)

Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Reds Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.69%

60.69% Reds Win Probability: 39.31%

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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG

ROYL and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Gavin Williams

Stephen Kolek vs. Gavin Williams Records: Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18)

Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.42%

52.42% Guardians Win Probability: 47.58%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brandon Sproat

Andre Pallante vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16)

Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Brewers Win Probability: 47.21%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: TBS and SCHN and SportsNet LA

TBS and SCHN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Shohei Ohtani

Peter Lambert vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13)

Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Astros Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.04%

61.04% Astros Win Probability: 38.96%

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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNY

COLR and SNY Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Freddy Peralta

Michael Lorenzen vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)

Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22) Mets Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 63.47%

63.47% Rockies Win Probability: 36.53%

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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN

ABTV and CHSN Probable Pitchers: vs. Erick Fedde

vs. Erick Fedde Records: Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18)

Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18) Angels Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 57.74%

57.74% White Sox Win Probability: 42.26%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT

ARID and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bubba Chandler

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16)

Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.90%

50.90% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.10%

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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn

SEAM and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Bryce Elder

George Kirby vs. Bryce Elder Records: Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10)

Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Braves Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.01%

57.01% Braves Win Probability: 42.99%

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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Walker Buehler

Logan Webb vs. Walker Buehler Records: Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13)

Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13) Giants Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 60.52%

60.52% Padres Win Probability: 39.48%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.