Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 5
Tuesday's MLB slate features the Atlanta Braves taking on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 58.54%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.46%
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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jovani Moran
- Records: Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.96%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 35.04%
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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.27%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.73%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.71%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.29%
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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.26%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.74%
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Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 50.72%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.28%
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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.69%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.31%
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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.42%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.58%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.79%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.21%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: TBS and SCHN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.04%
- Astros Win Probability: 38.96%
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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 63.47%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.53%
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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -116
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 57.74%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.26%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.90%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.10%
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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.01%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.99%
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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 60.52%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.48%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.