Marlins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Orioles Game Info

Miami Marlins (16-19) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-20)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and MASN

Marlins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

MIA: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205)

MIA: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-2, 3.04 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 2-2, 5.46 ERA

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (3-2) versus the Orioles and Chris Bassitt (2-2). Alcantara and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Alcantara's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Bassitt's six starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Marlins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.3%)

Marlins vs Orioles Moneyline

The Marlins vs Orioles moneyline has Miami as a -122 favorite, while Baltimore is a +104 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Orioles are -205 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +168.

Marlins vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Orioles on May 5 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season Miami has come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 34 opportunities.

The Marlins are 16-18-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 3-11 in those games.

Baltimore has gone 2-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (20%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-11-0).

The Orioles have collected a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .419. He has a .333 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 45th in slugging.

Edwards has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 30 hits, which is best among Miami batters this season. He's batting .297 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Otto Lopez has an OPS of .865, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .493 this season.

Lopez heads into this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .386 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 24 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .262.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has accumulated a .423 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .288.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 77th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson's 30 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .208 while slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .215.

Jeremiah Jackson is batting .259 with three doubles, six home runs and two walks.

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