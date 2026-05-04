Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 4

The Atlanta Braves versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to catch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:40 p.m. ET

5:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNY

COLR and SNY Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs.

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Records: Rockies (14-21), Mets (12-22)

Rockies (14-21), Mets (12-22) Mets Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126

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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SN1

RAYS and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs.

Nick Martínez vs. Records: Rays (21-12), Blue Jays (16-18)

Rays (21-12), Blue Jays (16-18) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.24%

56.24% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.76%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Aaron Nola

Janson Junk vs. Aaron Nola Records: Marlins (16-18), Phillies (14-20)

Marlins (16-18), Phillies (14-20) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 56.38%

56.38% Phillies Win Probability: 43.62%

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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NESN

DSN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Payton Tolle

Tarik Skubal vs. Payton Tolle Records: Tigers (18-17), Red Sox (13-21)

Tigers (18-17), Red Sox (13-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.32%

66.32% Red Sox Win Probability: 33.68%

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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Shane Baz

Cam Schlittler vs. Shane Baz Records: Yankees (23-11), Orioles (15-19)

Yankees (23-11), Orioles (15-19) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.17%

70.17% Orioles Win Probability: 29.83%

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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG

ROYL and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tanner Bibee

Michael Wacha vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Royals (15-19), Guardians (18-17)

Royals (15-19), Guardians (18-17) Royals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.70%

54.70% Guardians Win Probability: 45.30%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CINR

MARQ and CINR Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Chase Petty

Edward Cabrera vs. Chase Petty Records: Cubs (22-12), Reds (20-14)

Cubs (22-12), Reds (20-14) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Reds Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 67.35%

67.35% Reds Win Probability: 32.65%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CARD and BREW

Fox Sports 1 and CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Chad Patrick

Kyle Leahy vs. Chad Patrick Records: Cardinals (20-14), Brewers (18-15)

Cardinals (20-14), Brewers (18-15) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.81%

55.81% Brewers Win Probability: 44.19%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet LA

SCHN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Steven Okert vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Steven Okert vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Astros (14-21), Dodgers (21-13)

Astros (14-21), Dodgers (21-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Astros Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.74%

61.74% Astros Win Probability: 38.26%

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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN

ABTV and CHSN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Davis Martin

José Soriano vs. Davis Martin Records: Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18)

Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18) Angels Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 55.56%

55.56% White Sox Win Probability: 44.44%

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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn

SEAM and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. JR Ritchie

Logan Gilbert vs. JR Ritchie Records: Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10)

Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Braves Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.74%

62.74% Braves Win Probability: 37.26%

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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Randy Vasquez

Trevor McDonald vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13)

Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13) Padres Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Giants Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Giants Win Probability: 45.33%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.