Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 4
The Atlanta Braves versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to catch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs.
- Records: Rockies (14-21), Mets (12-22)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126
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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs.
- Records: Rays (21-12), Blue Jays (16-18)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.24%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.76%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Marlins (16-18), Phillies (14-20)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -118
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 56.38%
- Phillies Win Probability: 43.62%
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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Tigers (18-17), Red Sox (13-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -230
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.32%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 33.68%
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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Yankees (23-11), Orioles (15-19)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -220
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.17%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.83%
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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Royals (15-19), Guardians (18-17)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.70%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.30%
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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Chase Petty
- Records: Cubs (22-12), Reds (20-14)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 67.35%
- Reds Win Probability: 32.65%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Cardinals (20-14), Brewers (18-15)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.81%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.19%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Okert vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Astros (14-21), Dodgers (21-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.74%
- Astros Win Probability: 38.26%
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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Angels (13-22), White Sox (16-18)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 55.56%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.44%
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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. JR Ritchie
- Records: Mariners (16-19), Braves (25-10)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -166
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.74%
- Braves Win Probability: 37.26%
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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Giants (13-21), Padres (20-13)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -144
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.67%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.33%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.