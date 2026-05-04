Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (18-17) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-21)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NESN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-235) | BOS: (+194)

DET: (-235) | BOS: (+194) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-105) | BOS: +1.5 (-114)

DET: -1.5 (-105) | BOS: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.70 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 0-1, 3.37 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-2) versus the Red Sox and Payton Tolle (0-1). Skubal's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. Tolle has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox failed to cover in both chances. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Tolle starts this season -- they lost both.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (66.6%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Tigers, Boston is the underdog at +194, and Detroit is -235 playing at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Tigers are -105 to cover, and the Red Sox are -114.

The Tigers-Red Sox contest on May 4 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -235 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 35 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 18-17-0 in 35 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've finished 3-8 in those games.

Boston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +194 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-17-1 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together an 11-23-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .884, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. He has a .315 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 16th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene is batting .290 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .393.

His batting average is 36th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 26 hits. He is batting .257 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Dingler brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 30 hits, an OBP of .389 plus a slugging percentage of .328.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has a .460 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras paces his team with 33 hits and a .387 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .492.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jarren Duran has five doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .186.

Caleb Durbin is hitting .165 with six doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/20/2026: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/19/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!