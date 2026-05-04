Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (23-11) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-19)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-230) | BAL: (+190)

NYY: (-230) | BAL: (+190) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | BAL: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | BAL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 4-1, 1.51 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Cam Schlittler (4-1, 1.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Shane Baz (1-2, 4.50 ERA). Schlittler's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. The Orioles have gone 3-3-0 ATS in Baz's six starts with a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for three Baz starts this season -- they lost every time.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (70.3%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-230) and Baltimore as the underdog (+190) on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Orioles. The Yankees are -110 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -110.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles on May 4 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 2-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -230 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 32 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 19-13-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have won 23.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-10).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 14-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 37 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .759. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .343 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Rice hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Aaron Judge has five doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .628 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger is batting .275 with a .483 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Bellinger takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 17 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .352.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has accumulated an on-base percentage of .423 and a slugging percentage of .416. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .288.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has 29 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .209 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .275.

He ranks 154th in batting average, 157th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Pete Alonso is batting .214 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Jeremiah Jackson has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .259.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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