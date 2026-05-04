NHL
Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
NHL action on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Monday, May 4, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-166)
|Ducks (+138)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.8%)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +138.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Ducks matchup on May 4 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline
- Vegas is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +138 underdog on the road.