Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

NHL action on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-166) Ducks (+138) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.8%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +138.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Ducks matchup on May 4 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Vegas is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +138 underdog on the road.

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