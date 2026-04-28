Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 28

Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and RAYS

CLEG and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Nick Martínez

Tanner Bibee vs. Nick Martínez Records: Guardians (15-15), Rays (17-11)

Guardians (15-15), Rays (17-11) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.65%

54.65% Guardians Win Probability: 45.35%

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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SCHN

MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Shane Baz vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18)

Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.28%

51.28% Orioles Win Probability: 48.72%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD

SportsNet PT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Kyle Leahy

Bubba Chandler vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13)

Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.64%

56.64% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.36%

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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Tyler Mahle

Jesús Luzardo vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15)

Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Giants Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.34%

63.34% Giants Win Probability: 36.66%

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Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and COLR

CINR and COLR Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Chase Burns vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16)

Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16) Reds Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 70.23%

70.23% Rockies Win Probability: 29.77%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NESN+

SN1 and NESN+ Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Payton Tolle

Trey Yesavage vs. Payton Tolle Records: Blue Jays (12-16), Red Sox (12-17)

Blue Jays (12-16), Red Sox (12-17) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.50%

56.50% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.50%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NATS

SNY and NATS Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Zack Littell

Clay Holmes vs. Zack Littell Records: Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16)

Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 69.08%

69.08% Nationals Win Probability: 30.92%

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Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and DSN

TBS and BravesVsn and DSN Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Casey Mize

Martín Pérez vs. Casey Mize Records: Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14)

Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14) Braves Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.72%

55.72% Braves Win Probability: 44.28%

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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW

CHSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. José Soriano

Davis Martin vs. José Soriano Records: White Sox (11-17), Angels (12-17)

White Sox (11-17), Angels (12-17) Angels Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 51.78%

51.78% White Sox Win Probability: 48.22%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and ARID

BREW and ARID Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Merrill Kelly

Chad Patrick vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12)

Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.64%

57.64% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.36%

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Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM

MNNT and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Logan Gilbert

Joe Ryan vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16)

Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% Twins Win Probability: 45.11%

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New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and Amazon Prime Video

RSN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Cam Schlittler

Jacob deGrom vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10)

Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.07%

52.07% Rangers Win Probability: 47.93%

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Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ

SDPA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Edward Cabrera

Walker Buehler vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Padres (18-9), Cubs (17-11)

Padres (18-9), Cubs (17-11) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.47%

59.47% Padres Win Probability: 40.53%

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Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL

NBCS-CA and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Kris Bubic

Jacob Lopez vs. Kris Bubic Records: Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17)

Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.35%

50.35% Athletics Win Probability: 49.65%

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Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM

SportsNet LA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Janson Junk

Shohei Ohtani vs. Janson Junk Records: Dodgers (19-9), Marlins (13-15)

Dodgers (19-9), Marlins (13-15) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.99%

64.99% Marlins Win Probability: 35.01%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.