Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 28
Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Guardians (15-15), Rays (17-11)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.65%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.35%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.28%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.72%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.64%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.34%
- Giants Win Probability: 36.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 70.23%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and NESN+
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Blue Jays (12-16), Red Sox (12-17)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.50%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -188
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 69.08%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.92%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -124
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.72%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. José Soriano
- Records: White Sox (11-17), Angels (12-17)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 51.78%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.22%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.64%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.89%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.11%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.07%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.93%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Padres (18-9), Cubs (17-11)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.47%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.35%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Dodgers (19-9), Marlins (13-15)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.99%
- Marlins Win Probability: 35.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.