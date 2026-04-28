Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (9-19) vs. Washington Nationals (13-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Nationals.TV

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

NYM: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

NYM: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-2, 2.10 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 0-3, 7.56 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Zack Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA). Holmes' team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Nationals have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Nationals are 2-2 in Littell's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (69.1%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and New York is +116 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

Mets versus Nationals on April 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (35%) in those contests.

New York has not won this season when listed as a favorite of -188 or better on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 28 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 9-19-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have gone 13-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.4% of those games).

Washington is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-9-1).

The Nationals have gone 16-13-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .224 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .327 while slugging .329.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 147th in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.302) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .233 with an on-base percentage of .268.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 112th, his on-base percentage 165th, and his slugging percentage 158th.

Francisco Alvarez has 18 hits and an OBP of .333, both of which lead the Mets this season.

Marcus Semien is batting .220 with a .275 OBP and eight RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .404 and has 27 hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .243 and slugging .568.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .268 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .381.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a .417 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is hitting .253 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

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