Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (12-16) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and NESN+

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

TOR: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-215) | BOS: -1.5 (+176)

TOR: +1.5 (-215) | BOS: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays and Payton Tolle for the Red Sox. In games Yesavage pitched with a spread last season, his team was 6-2-0 ATS. Yesavage and his team had a 4-1 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Tolle has started just one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Tolle start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.5%)

Boston is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -120 favorite at home.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are +176 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Red Sox game on April 28, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 7-9 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 28 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 10-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have gone 3-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Boston has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-0).

The Red Sox have a 10-19-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415. He has a .330 batting average and a slugging percentage of .447.

He is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Andres Gimenez leads Toronto in total hits (27) this season while batting .287 with 10 extra-base hits. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the major leagues.

Gimenez has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has hit zero homers with a team-high .422 SLG this season.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .268 with a .315 OBP and 15 RBI for Toronto this season.

Sanchez has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has racked up a slugging percentage of .491 and has 33 hits, both team-best marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 31st in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras' .375 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .455.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Caleb Durbin is batting .174 with six doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .275 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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