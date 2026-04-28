Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (9-19) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-174) | SF: (+146)

PHI: (-174) | SF: (+146) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+120) | SF: +1.5 (-144)

PHI: -1.5 (+120) | SF: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 1-3, 6.91 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-3, 5.26 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 6.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.26 ERA). Luzardo's team has not covered in any of his five starts with a spread this season. Luzardo's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Mahle starts, the Giants have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Giants are 2-2 in Mahle's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.3%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Phillies, San Francisco is the underdog at +146, and Philadelphia is -174 playing at home.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Giants. The Phillies are +120 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -144.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Giants on April 28, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

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Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (40%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won five of six games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 5-23-0 against the spread.

The Giants have an 8-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Giants have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-3).

The Giants have covered just 39.3% of their games this season, going 11-17-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .260 on the season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 65th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 20 hits. He is batting .196 this season and has 14 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 163rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Schwarber enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .105 with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Trea Turner has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.304/.354.

Turner has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee a has .358 on-base percentage to pace the Giants. He's batting .313 while slugging .475.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .556 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .371 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players, he is 13th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is hitting .283 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Casey Schmitt has 24 hits to lead his team.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/8/2026: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/6/2026: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2025: 13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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