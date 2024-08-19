MLB Betting: 3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday 8/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our MLB projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Whenever Mark Vientos is squaring off against a left-handed pitcher, he needs to be on our radar for player props. Among players on the New York Mets with 50-plus plate appearances against southpaws this season, Vientos leads the team in wOBA (.449), wRC+ (198), and ISO (.326) in that split.

Ahead of Monday's showdown versus Trevor Rogers and the Baltimore Orioles, Vientos is on a six-game hit streak. When it comes to achieving two-plus bases, Vientos has tallied multiple bases in three of his last five contests -- which includes a two-homer performance.

Rogers is set to make his fourth start for the Orioles, and he's given up six-plus hits in each of his first three starts in Baltimore and has surrendered a combined 12 earned runs in that sample. Across 24 total starts with the Miami Marlins and Orioles in 2024, Rogers resides in the 9th percentile in xERA (5.17), 9th percentile in xBA (.278), 12th percentile in strikeout rate (17.0%), and 12th percentile in hard-hit rate (44.0%).

With FanDuel Sportsbook offering a profit boost for a MLB Same Game Parlay on Monday, I'm also taking Vientos to record an RBI for the Mets. It's clear that I'm a fan of Vientos and New York's bats with Rodgers on the bump for Baltimore.

Carson Fulmer has made the transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation for the Los Angeles Angels as he's going to make his seventh start of the season. Through his 6 starts and 24 relief appearances this year, Fulmer ranks in the 28th percentile in xERA (4.52), 20th percentile in walk rate (10.6%), 12th percentile in barrel rate (10.2%), and 16th percentile in hard-hit rate (43.1%).

Additionally, Fulmer is allowing a .324 wOBA, 4.76 xFIP, and 1.59 HR/9 to left-handed hitters, compared to a .295 wOBA, 4.58 xFIP, and 0.99 HR/9 to right-handed hitters. When factoring those splits, Vinnie Pasquantino could wreak havoc against Fulmer and the Angels' bullpen.

Pasquantino consistently hits out of the No. 3 spot for the Kansas City Royals, which has helped him accrue a career-best 92 RBIs thus far. It has been a solid stretch of performances for Pasquantino recently as he's on a four-game hit streak with at least one RBI in each of those four contests.

Efficiency has been evident for Pasquantino when he's taken on right-handed pitchers, logging a .342 wOBA, 118 wRC+, .195 ISO, and just an 11.2% strikeout rate in that split. If Pasquantino is unable to notch an RBI against Fulmer, Los Angeles' bullpen has the fourth-worst xFIP (4.79) and second-highest fly-ball rate (44.8%) in the last 30 days.

Even though the Tampa Bay Rays have won only 7 of their 15 games in August, they are amid a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game home series. One of the reasons why the Rays showed signs of life versus the Diamondbacks is due to Josh Lowe performing better at the plate.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in six of his last seven outings while Tampa Bay is allowing him to swipe bags more often -- this comes after he stole 32 bases in 2023. Following some injury issues earlier in the season that hindered his base-running ability, Lowe has stolen a base in six of his last seven contests.

There are plenty of chances for Lowe to get on base for the Rays with Joe Boyle projected to get the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Although it isn't a big sample this season, Boyle has permitted a .399 wOBA, .457 OBP, and 2.47 WHIP to lefties in eight starts.

In addition to that, Boyle is posting a dismal 22.8% walk rate to left-handed hitters while opposing players have gone a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base chances when facing him this year. Seeing that Boyle surrendered three stolen bases in his second-to-last start, taking a chance on Lowe to swipe a bag at these odds seems like a solid idea.

