MLB SGP Bets to Target, Including a FanDuel Promo 8/19/24

MLB SGP Bets

Here at FanDuel Research, we’ll provide some SGPs to consider based on the games and props available for today. Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets

Francisco Lindor to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110)

Mark Vientos to Record an RBI (+130)

New York Mets Over 4.5 Total Runs (-102)

Trevor Rogers is slated to make his fourth start for the Baltimore Orioles, and he's struggled since joining his new team. Across his first three starts in Baltimore, Rogers has given up a combined 20 hits and 12 earned runs while striking out only 7 batters in 14.1 innings of action.

Regardless of whether it's been for the Marlins or Orioles, Rogers is permitting a .342 wOBA, 4.77 xFIP, and just a 16.4% strikeout rate against right-handed hitters. Those metrics make Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos enticing players to target from the New York Mets in this SGP.

Lindor has crushed lefties to the tune of a .359 wOBA, 137 wRC+, and .267 ISO this season. The switch hitting shortstop has also been seeing the ball well at the plate recently, posting two-plus bases in 8 of his last 11 contests.

The Mets have recently been hitting Vientos higher in the batting order, which should give him more opportunities to accumulate RBIs. Vientos has also torched left-handed pitchers this year, registering a .449 wOBA, 198 wRC+, and .326 ISO in that split.

Entering Monday's clash with the Orioles, Vientos is amid a six-game hitting streak, and he's tallied at least one RBI in three of his last five contests. Given his numbers against southpaws, it's worth noting that Vientos has +350 odds to hit a home run.

With Rogers giving up five earned runs in two of his first three outings for the Orioles, we'll back the Mets to produce five-plus runs in this matchup. On the season, New York is recording the fifth-best wOBA (.334), third-best wRC+ (119), and fourth-best ISO (.185) versus left-handed pitching.

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

Taj Bradley to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-225)

Brandon Lowe to Record 2+ Total Bases (+135)

Dylan Carlson to Record a Hit (-135)

In the last month, the Oakland Athletics boast the ninth-lowest strikeout rate (20.0%) versus right-handed pitching. At the same time, Taj Bradley has flashed potential to be one of the best strikeout artists in all of baseball for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Through 17 starts for the Rays, Bradley ranks in the 68th percentile in chase rate (30.1%), 65th percentile in whiff rate (27.1%), and 87th percentile in strikeout rate (28.5%) with six-plus Ks in three of his last four starts. Even though Athletics have shown more patience at the plate recently, they have the fourth-highest swinging strike rate (12.3%) and third-highest CSW rate (28.5%) this season.

Joe Boyle is expected to start for Oakland on Monday. Entering his ninth start of the campaign, Boyle is allowing a .399 wOBA, 6.42 xFIP, and 2.47 WHIP to left-handed bats. Beginning to find his groove, Brandon Lowe can take advantage of him.

Lowe has hit a homer in back-to-back games, going 5-for-13 with 2 HRs, 4 RBIs, and 4 runs across his last three appearances. With Boyle throwing his four-seam fastball 74.4% of the time to lefties, it's worth mentioning that Lowe has a .275 ISO and .386 wOBA against that pitch when facing right-handed pitchers.

Since joining the Rays ahead of the trade deadline, Dylan Carlson has been somewhat productive in the latter part of the lineup. Carlson has tallied at least one hit in 9 of his last 12 games, and he's currently on a three-game hit streak for Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110)

Vinnie Pasquantino to Record an RBI (+110)

Bobby Witt Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases (-185)

Carson Fulmer is set to draw another start for the Los Angeles Angels, which means we should be targeting the left-handed bats from the Kansas City Royals in Monday's matchup. Across 6 starts and 24 relief appearances this season, Fulmer is giving up a .324 wOBA, 4.76 xFIP, and 1.59 HR/9 to left-handed hitters.

Taking those splits into account, Michael Massey and Vinnie Pasquantino should be on our radar for this SGP. Massey has been hitting out of the leadoff spot for the Royals when facing righties, and he's sporting a formidable .319 wOBA, 101 wRC+, and .200 ISO with just a 12.6% strikeout rate in that split during the 2024 season.

The form has also been solid for Massey as he's coming off a three-hit performance on Sunday while achieving two-plus bases in three of his last five games.

Another lefty bat that has been swinging the bat well recently is Pasquantino, who has been consistently hitting third in the order behind Massey and Bobby Witt Jr. Pasquantino owns a .342 wOBA, 118 wRC+, and .195 ISO with only an 11.2% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitching this year.

While earning a four-game hit streak, Pasquantino has gone 8-for-18 with 2 doubles, 8 RBIs, and 4 runs during that sample. With at least one RBI in each of his last four contests, Pasquantino should have multiple chances to plate another run for the Royals in an advantageous matchup.

Even though Fulmer is producing worse numbers versus lefties, it's tough to not include Witt in any SGP including the Royals. Witt is rocking a fantastic .436 wOBA, 183 wRC+, and .281 ISO against right-handed pitching while tallying two-plus bases in 8 of his last 12 outings.

