Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Missouri Tigers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Missouri vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Missouri: (-285) | Mississippi State: (+230)

Missouri: (-285) | Mississippi State: (+230) Spread: Missouri: -7.5 (100) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)

Missouri: -7.5 (100) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Missouri is 5-4-0 this year.

Missouri has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This year, five of Missouri's nine games have hit the over.

Mississippi State has eight wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 7.5-point underdogs or more, Mississippi State is 3-2.

Mississippi State has seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.

Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (74.1%)

Missouri vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Mississippi State is the underdog by 7.5 points against Missouri. Mississippi State is +100 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -122.

Missouri vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for Missouri-Mississippi State on Nov. 15 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Missouri vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Missouri-Mississippi State, Missouri is the favorite at -285, and Mississippi State is +230.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 33.3 35 19.1 20 50.3 9 Mississippi State 32.0 23 26.3 92 56.6 10

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Missouri vs. Mississippi State analysis on FanDuel Research.