Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Missouri Tigers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Missouri Tigers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Missouri vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-285) | Mississippi State: (+230)
- Spread: Missouri: -7.5 (100) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri vs Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Missouri is 5-4-0 this year.
- Missouri has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- This year, five of Missouri's nine games have hit the over.
- Mississippi State has eight wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 7.5-point underdogs or more, Mississippi State is 3-2.
- Mississippi State has seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.
Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (74.1%)
Missouri vs Mississippi State Point Spread
Mississippi State is the underdog by 7.5 points against Missouri. Mississippi State is +100 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -122.
Missouri vs Mississippi State Over/Under
The over/under for Missouri-Mississippi State on Nov. 15 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Missouri vs Mississippi State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Missouri-Mississippi State, Missouri is the favorite at -285, and Mississippi State is +230.
Missouri vs. Mississippi State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|33.3
|35
|19.1
|20
|50.3
|9
|Mississippi State
|32.0
|23
|26.3
|92
|56.6
|10
Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
