Missouri vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Missouri Tigers versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Missouri vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-7143) | Louisiana: (+2000)

Missouri: (-7143) | Louisiana: (+2000) Spread: Missouri: -27.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +27.5 (-115)

Missouri: -27.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +27.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Louisiana Betting Trends

Missouri has won twice against the spread this year.

Missouri has covered every time (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of two Missouri games have hit the over this season.

Louisiana has not won a game against the spread this year.

Louisiana and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Missouri vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (88.9%)

Missouri vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is an underdog by 27.5 points versus Missouri. Louisiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -105.

Missouri vs Louisiana Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Missouri-Louisiana on Sept. 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Missouri vs Louisiana Moneyline

Missouri is a -7143 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana is a +2000 underdog.

Missouri vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 51.5 14 18.5 62 51.5 2 Louisiana 23.0 97 12.0 38 48.5 2

Missouri vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

