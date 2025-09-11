Missouri vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
The Missouri Tigers versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Missouri vs Louisiana Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-7143) | Louisiana: (+2000)
- Spread: Missouri: -27.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +27.5 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri vs Louisiana Betting Trends
- Missouri has won twice against the spread this year.
- Missouri has covered every time (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of two Missouri games have hit the over this season.
- Louisiana has not won a game against the spread this year.
- Louisiana and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.
Missouri vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (88.9%)
Missouri vs Louisiana Point Spread
Louisiana is an underdog by 27.5 points versus Missouri. Louisiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -105.
Missouri vs Louisiana Over/Under
A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Missouri-Louisiana on Sept. 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Missouri vs Louisiana Moneyline
Missouri is a -7143 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana is a +2000 underdog.
Missouri vs. Louisiana Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|51.5
|14
|18.5
|62
|51.5
|2
|Louisiana
|23.0
|97
|12.0
|38
|48.5
|2
Missouri vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
Check out even more in-depth Missouri vs. Louisiana analysis on FanDuel Research.