2023 Missouri Football Odds and Schedule

The currently unranked Missouri Tigers are 5-1 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Missouri 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 South Dakota August 31 W 35-10 - - 2 Middle Tennessee September 9 W 23-19 Tigers (-21.5) 47.5 3 Kansas State September 16 W 30-27 Wildcats (-3.5) 47.5 4 Memphis September 23 W 34-27 Tigers (-6.5) 51.5 5 @ Vanderbilt September 30 W 38-21 Tigers (-14) 53.5 6 LSU October 7 L 49-39 Tigers (-6.5) 63.5 7 @ Kentucky October 14 - Wildcats (-2.5) 50.5 View Full Table

Missouri Last Game

The Tigers matched up with the LSU Tigers in their last game, losing 49-39. Brady Cook had 395 yards on 30-of-47 passing (63.8%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Tigers, with two touchdowns and two picks. In the ground game, Cody Schrader took 13 carries for 114 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 11 yards in the passing game. Luther Burden III led the receiving charge against the Tigers, hauling in 11 passes for 149 yards.

Missouri Betting Insights

Missouri has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

