2023 Missouri Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Missouri Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The currently unranked Missouri Tigers are 5-1 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Missouri 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1South DakotaAugust 31W 35-10--
2Middle TennesseeSeptember 9W 23-19Tigers (-21.5)47.5
3Kansas StateSeptember 16W 30-27Wildcats (-3.5)47.5
4MemphisSeptember 23W 34-27Tigers (-6.5)51.5
5@ VanderbiltSeptember 30W 38-21Tigers (-14)53.5
6LSUOctober 7L 49-39Tigers (-6.5)63.5
7@ KentuckyOctober 14-Wildcats (-2.5)50.5
View Full Table

Missouri Last Game

The Tigers matched up with the LSU Tigers in their last game, losing 49-39. Brady Cook had 395 yards on 30-of-47 passing (63.8%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Tigers, with two touchdowns and two picks. In the ground game, Cody Schrader took 13 carries for 114 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 11 yards in the passing game. Luther Burden III led the receiving charge against the Tigers, hauling in 11 passes for 149 yards.

Missouri Betting Insights

  • Missouri has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Tigers have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

