Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Mississippi State: (-1786) | Northern Illinois: (+920)

Mississippi State: (-1786) | Northern Illinois: (+920) Spread: Mississippi State: -21.5 (-105) | Northern Illinois: +21.5 (-115)

Mississippi State: -21.5 (-105) | Northern Illinois: +21.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Mississippi State's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Mississippi State has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three Mississippi State games have gone over the point total this year.

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this year.

No Northern Illinois game has hit the over this year.

Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (82.6%)

Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Northern Illinois is an underdog by 21.5 points against Mississippi State. Northern Illinois is -115 to cover the spread, and Mississippi State is -105.

Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Mississippi State-Northern Illinois matchup on Sept. 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mississippi State vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Northern Illinois is a +920 underdog on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a -1786 favorite.

Mississippi State vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Mississippi State 40.3 22 12.3 27 58.2 3 Northern Illinois 14.0 132 18.5 27 47.0 2

Mississippi State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

