Minnesota vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the California Golden Bears in college football action on Saturday.

Minnesota vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-142) | Cal: (+118)

Minnesota: (-142) | Cal: (+118) Spread: Minnesota: -2.5 (-114) | Cal: +2.5 (-106)

Minnesota: -2.5 (-114) | Cal: +2.5 (-106) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Minnesota vs Cal Betting Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread this season.

Minnesota owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Minnesota's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Cal has posted one win against the spread this season.

Cal and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Minnesota vs Cal Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (61%)

Minnesota vs Cal Point Spread

Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points over Cal. Minnesota is -114 to cover the spread, with Cal being -106.

Minnesota vs Cal Over/Under

The over/under for Minnesota-Cal on Sept. 13 is 42.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Minnesota vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -142 favorite.

Minnesota vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Minnesota 44.5 23 5.0 6 46.5 2 Cal 34.5 49 9.0 21 51.5 2

Minnesota vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

