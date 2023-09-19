Mike Evans Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Wide receiver Mike Evans is looking at a matchup versus the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league (326 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

For more information on Evans, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Eagles.

Thinking about playing Evans this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Evans vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.36

9.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.44

67.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Evans is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (42nd overall), putting up 35.7 total fantasy points (17.9 per game).

Through two games this year, Evans has put up 35.7 fantasy points, as he's reeled in 12 passes on 18 targets for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Evans produced 23.1 fantasy points, recording six receptions on eight targets for 171 yards and one TD.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Eagles this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown catch by five players this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.