Mike Evans 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was the 16th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and posted 18.1 points last week. Want to know more? Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Evans' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 203.5 31 4 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 161.4 67 15

Mike Evans 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 171 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 18.1 6 5 61 2

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Mike Evans vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Evans' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Evans 136 79 1255 13 14 Chris Godwin 130 83 1024 2 16 Rachaad White 70 64 549 3 8 Cade Otton 67 47 455 4 10

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.