Mike Evans 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was the 16th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and posted 18.1 points last week. Want to know more? Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections.
Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Evans' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|203.5
|31
|4
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|161.4
|67
|15
Mike Evans 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 171 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|18.1
|6
|5
|61
|2
Mike Evans vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Evans' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Evans
|136
|79
|1255
|13
|14
|Chris Godwin
|130
|83
|1024
|2
|16
|Rachaad White
|70
|64
|549
|3
|8
|Cade Otton
|67
|47
|455
|4
|10
