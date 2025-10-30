Michigan vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Michigan Wolverines are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the Purdue Boilermakers.
Michigan vs Purdue Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Michigan: (-2222) | Purdue: (+1100)
- Spread: Michigan: -21.5 (-106) | Purdue: +21.5 (-114)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Michigan vs Purdue Betting Trends
- Michigan has beaten the spread three times in eight games.
- Michigan has won once ATS (1-1) as a 21.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- There have been four Michigan games (of eight) that went over the total this year.
- Against the spread, Purdue is 3-5-0 this year.
- Purdue doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 21.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Two Purdue games (of eight) have hit the over this season.
Michigan vs Purdue Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolverines win (95.3%)
Michigan vs Purdue Point Spread
Michigan is favored by 21.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Purdue, the underdog, is -114.
Michigan vs Purdue Over/Under
Michigan versus Purdue, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Michigan vs Purdue Moneyline
Purdue is a +1100 underdog on the moneyline, while Michigan is a -2222 favorite.
Michigan vs. Purdue Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Michigan
|29.0
|58
|17.4
|23
|47.9
|8
|Purdue
|22.9
|95
|27.8
|101
|52.9
|8
Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
