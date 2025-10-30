Michigan vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Michigan Wolverines are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Michigan vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-2222) | Purdue: (+1100)

Michigan: (-2222) | Purdue: (+1100) Spread: Michigan: -21.5 (-106) | Purdue: +21.5 (-114)

Michigan: -21.5 (-106) | Purdue: +21.5 (-114) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Purdue Betting Trends

Michigan has beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Michigan has won once ATS (1-1) as a 21.5-point or higher favorite this season.

There have been four Michigan games (of eight) that went over the total this year.

Against the spread, Purdue is 3-5-0 this year.

Purdue doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 21.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two Purdue games (of eight) have hit the over this season.

Michigan vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (95.3%)

Michigan vs Purdue Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 21.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Purdue, the underdog, is -114.

Michigan vs Purdue Over/Under

Michigan versus Purdue, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Michigan vs Purdue Moneyline

Purdue is a +1100 underdog on the moneyline, while Michigan is a -2222 favorite.

Michigan vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 29.0 58 17.4 23 47.9 8 Purdue 22.9 95 27.8 101 52.9 8

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium

