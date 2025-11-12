Michigan vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Michigan Wolverines facing the Northwestern Wildcats.

Michigan vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Michigan vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-500) | Northwestern: (+385)

Michigan: (-500) | Northwestern: (+385) Spread: Michigan: -11.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +11.5 (-110)

Michigan: -11.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +11.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Michigan vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Michigan has beaten the spread three times in nine games.

Michigan has won once ATS (1-4) as an 11.5-point or higher favorite this year.

There have been four Michigan games (of nine) that hit the over this season.

Against the spread, Northwestern is 6-3-0 this season.

Northwestern has two wins ATS (2-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Northwestern has seen three of its nine games go over the point total.

Michigan vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (81.1%)

Michigan vs Northwestern Point Spread

Northwestern is the underdog by 11.5 points against Michigan. Northwestern is -110 to cover the spread, and Michigan is -110.

Michigan vs Northwestern Over/Under

An over/under of 41.5 has been set for Michigan-Northwestern on Nov. 15, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Michigan vs Northwestern Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Northwestern-Michigan, Northwestern is the underdog at +385, and Michigan is -500.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 28.1 70 17.2 13 47.9 9 Northwestern 21.9 112 19.1 20 47.2 9

Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Stadium: Wrigley Field

