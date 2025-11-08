Michigan State vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) play the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on November 8, 2025. The matchup airs on FOX.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (77.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on Michigan State-Arkansas outing (in which Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Michigan State vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State covered 24 times in 37 games with a spread last season.

Arkansas compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Arkansas was 12-6 against the spread compared to the 19-10 ATS record Michigan State posted as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-2-0) than they did in home games (10-6-0) last year.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Razorbacks had a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Michigan State vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State won 25 of the 29 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (86.2%).

The Spartans had a 25-4 record last year (winning 86.2% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -134 or shorter.

Last season, Arkansas was the underdog 18 times and won seven, or 38.9%, of those games.

The Razorbacks were 6-10 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +112 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Michigan State a 57.3% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Michigan State was 78th in the country offensively (77.7 points scored per game) and 44th on defense (67.1 points allowed).

Michigan State was the 10th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.7) and ranked 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last season.

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

Last year, Michigan State was 135th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.7 per game) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).

Arkansas scored 76.8 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 71.4 points per contest (156th-ranked).

Last season Arkansas grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Arkansas averaged 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 124th in the nation.

Arkansas was 201st in college basketball with 11.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 146th with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest.

