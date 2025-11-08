BYU vs Holy Cross College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) battle the BYU Cougars (1-0) at Marriott Center on November 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Holy Cross Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Holy Cross Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (98.2%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's BYU-Holy Cross spread (BYU -36.5) or total (164.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Holy Cross: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU put together a 21-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Holy Cross won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road affairs (6-5-0).

Last season, the Crusaders were 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). Away, they were 10-7-0 ATS (.588).

BYU vs. Holy Cross Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, BYU was the 24th-best squad in college basketball (81.4 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 199th (72.6 points conceded per game).

On the glass, BYU was 84th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) last year. It was 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

BYU was 10th-best in the country in assists (17.2 per game) last year.

Last year, BYU was 215th in the nation in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

With 69.6 points per game on offense, Holy Cross was 294th in the nation last season. At the other end, it gave up 72.1 points per contest, which ranked 185th in college basketball.

Last season Holy Cross averaged 29.7 boards per game (310th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Holy Cross averaged 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 268th in the country.

Holy Cross, who ranked 186th in college basketball with 11.2 turnovers per game, forced 8.9 turnovers per contest, which was 13th-worst in the nation.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!