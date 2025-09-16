Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (194.5 yards allowed per game).

Michael Penix Jr. Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 234.98

234.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.04

14.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

With 29.3 fantasy points in 2025 (14.7 per game), Penix is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 39th overall.

Through two games this season, Penix has connected on 40-of-63 passes for 433 yards, with one passing touchdown and zero interceptions, resulting in 29.3 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 20 rushing yards on seven attempts with one TD.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Penix produced 5.3 fantasy points, amassing 135 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up a TD reception by two players this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this year.

