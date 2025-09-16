Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-75) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-75)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | SF: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+160)

ARI: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 8-8, 4.98 ERA vs TBA (Giants)

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-8) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks in this matchup. The Giants, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Rodríguez's team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team has a record of 7-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Diamondbacks, San Francisco is the underdog at -102, and Arizona is -116 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +160 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Giants contest on Sept. 16 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 43, or 52.4%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 37-34 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 147 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 74-73-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 45.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-32).

San Francisco is 22-28 (winning 44% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-70-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 69-80-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 45th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 135 hits, which leads Arizona batters this season. He's batting .255 with 76 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 82nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the majors.

Carroll brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, seven walks and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .277 with a .501 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Gabriel Moreno has been key for Arizona with 69 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has totaled 143 hits with a .375 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .255 and slugging .476.

He is 82nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 46 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .230 with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 71 walks.

Matt Chapman has 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .239.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

