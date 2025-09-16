Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league (199.5 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Nix worth a look for his upcoming game against the Chargers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Bo Nix Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 221.78

221.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.93

21.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 27.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.5 per game), Nix is the 23rd-ranked player at the QB position and 45th among all players.

Through two games this season, Nix has connected on 47-of-70 passes for 382 yards, with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 27.0 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 38 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Nix completed 73.3% of his passes for 206 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception with 20 rushing yards on the ground, good for 20.2 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of One player has caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Chargers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of one player has run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

