Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the league (139.5 yards allowed per game).

With Young's next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Bryce Young Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Passing Yards: 214.04

214.04 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.03

16.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young has compiled 29.5 fantasy points in 2025 (14.8 per game), which ranks him 20th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 37 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Young has accumulated 482 passing yards (53-of-90) with four passing TDs and three picks, leading to 29.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 42 yards rushing on seven carries.

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Young completed 63.6% of his passes for 328 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, good for 21.3 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

No player has run for a TD against Atlanta this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.