Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (199 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New York Giants play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Considering Nabers for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Malik Nabers Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.70

71.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

Nabers is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (17th overall), compiling 35.8 fantasy points (17.9 per game).

Through two games this season, Nabers has compiled 35.8 total fantasy points, reeling in 14 balls (on 25 targets) for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers produced 28.7 fantasy points, tallying nine receptions on 13 targets for 167 yards and two TDs.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown catch by two players this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

