2023 Miami (OH) Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:09 AM

The Miami (OH) RedHawks sport a record of 4-1 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Miami (OH) 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Miami (FL)September 1L 38-3Hurricanes (-16.5)45.5
2@ UMassSeptember 9W 41-28RedHawks (-7)44.5
3@ CincinnatiSeptember 16W 31-24Bearcats (-14.5)44.5
4Delaware StateSeptember 23W 62-20--
5@ Kent StateSeptember 30W 23-3RedHawks (-13.5)51.5
6Bowling GreenOctober 7-RedHawks (-9.5)44.5
7@ Western MichiganOctober 14---
Miami (OH) Last Game

The RedHawks, in their most recent outing, beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 23-3. Brett Gabbert threw for 216 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 11-of-23 passing (47.8%) for the RedHawks in that game versus the Golden Flashes. On the ground, Rashad Amos rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Joe Wilkins reeled in three balls for 110 yards (averaging 36.7 per catch) against the Golden Flashes.

Miami (OH) Betting Insights

  • Miami (OH) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The RedHawks have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

