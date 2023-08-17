2023 Miami (OH) Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:09 AM

The Miami (OH) RedHawks sport a record of 4-1 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Miami (OH) 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Miami (FL) September 1 L 38-3 Hurricanes (-16.5) 45.5 2 @ UMass September 9 W 41-28 RedHawks (-7) 44.5 3 @ Cincinnati September 16 W 31-24 Bearcats (-14.5) 44.5 4 Delaware State September 23 W 62-20 - - 5 @ Kent State September 30 W 23-3 RedHawks (-13.5) 51.5 6 Bowling Green October 7 - RedHawks (-9.5) 44.5 7 @ Western Michigan October 14 - - - View Full Table

Miami (OH) Last Game

The RedHawks, in their most recent outing, beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 23-3. Brett Gabbert threw for 216 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 11-of-23 passing (47.8%) for the RedHawks in that game versus the Golden Flashes. On the ground, Rashad Amos rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Joe Wilkins reeled in three balls for 110 yards (averaging 36.7 per catch) against the Golden Flashes.

Miami (OH) Betting Insights

Miami (OH) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

