Miami (FL) vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the South Florida Bulls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Miami (FL) vs South Florida Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-752) | South Florida: (+520)

Miami (FL): (-752) | South Florida: (+520) Spread: Miami (FL): -17.5 (-105) | South Florida: +17.5 (-115)

Miami (FL): -17.5 (-105) | South Florida: +17.5 (-115) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (FL) vs South Florida Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has posted one win against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this year.

One of Miami (FL)'s two games this season has hit the over.

South Florida has posted two wins against the spread this season.

South Florida has covered every time (1-0) as a 17.5-point or greater underdog this year.

None of South Florida's two games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Miami (FL) vs South Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (95.2%)

Miami (FL) vs South Florida Point Spread

Miami (FL) is favored by 17.5 points over South Florida. Miami (FL) is -105 to cover the spread, with South Florida being -115.

Miami (FL) vs South Florida Over/Under

Miami (FL) versus South Florida on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Miami (FL) vs South Florida Moneyline

The Miami (FL) vs South Florida moneyline has Miami (FL) as a -752 favorite, while South Florida is a +520 underdog.

Miami (FL) vs. South Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 36.0 46 13.5 42 57.5 2 South Florida 26.0 80 11.5 32 59.5 2

Miami (FL) vs. South Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. South Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.