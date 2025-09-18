Miami (FL) vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-280) | Florida: (+225)

Miami (FL): (-280) | Florida: (+225) Spread: Miami (FL): -7.5 (-105) | Florida: +7.5 (-115)

Miami (FL): -7.5 (-105) | Florida: +7.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (FL) vs Florida Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has won twice against the spread this year.

Miami (FL) has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Two of three Miami (FL) games have hit the over this year.

Florida has posted one win against the spread this season.

Florida and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (72.5%)

Miami (FL) vs Florida Point Spread

Miami (FL) is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Florida, the underdog, is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Miami (FL)-Florida on Sept. 20, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Miami (FL)-Florida, Miami (FL) is the favorite at -280, and Florida is +225.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 40.3 22 13.0 34 56.8 3 Florida 27.0 76 12.7 31 53.5 3

Miami (FL) vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.