NCAAF

Miami (FL) vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-280) | Florida: (+225)
  • Spread: Miami (FL): -7.5 (-105) | Florida: +7.5 (-115)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (FL) vs Florida Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Miami (FL) has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • Two of three Miami (FL) games have hit the over this year.
  • Florida has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • Florida and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (72.5%)

Miami (FL) vs Florida Point Spread

Miami (FL) is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Florida, the underdog, is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Miami (FL)-Florida on Sept. 20, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Miami (FL) vs Florida Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Miami (FL)-Florida, Miami (FL) is the favorite at -280, and Florida is +225.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Miami (FL)40.32213.03456.83
Florida27.07612.73153.53

Miami (FL) vs. Florida Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

