Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

After a star-studded field at Torrey Pines a week ago, the PGA Tour heads to Mexico for a less renowned field -- but one with plenty of storylines and opportunities for us as fans.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Info

Vidanta Vallarta Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,436 yards (long)

: 7,436 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 41.0 yards (wide)

: 41.0 yards (wide) Average Green Size : N/A

: N/A Green Type : Paspalum

: Paspalum Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -19, -24, -17

: -19, -24, -17 Recent Cut Lines: -2, -2, -2

Vidanta Vallarta Course Key Stats

Winners here -- Jake Knapp (2024), Tony Finau (2023), and Jon Rahm (2022) -- have largely played good all-around golf, with Knapp leading in approach last year and Finau ranking eight in SG:APP during his win.

Rahm drove the ball impeccably in his victory, as did Finau and Knapp. Ball-striking in these conditions is definitely important. That's also true on longer approaches -- there's a big frequency shift in approaches from 200-plus yards here compared to the PGA Tour average.

All three winners were top 20 in SG: putting, as well.

Mexico Open Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last three years of this event, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Win Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 Patrick Rodgers $11,300 25 2.25 27.0 6 10 10 Stephan Jaeger $10,800 30 1.92 23.0 3 18 15 Emiliano Grillo $8,500 110 1.58 19.0 33 5 33 Greyson Sigg $9,700 60 1.33 16.0 19 18 33 Carson Young $9,400 65 1.90 15.2 8 15 - Jake Knapp $10,000 45 3.65 14.6 1 - - C.T. Pan $9,900 50 1.80 14.4 3 - 29 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mexico Open Field Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Win Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT The Genesis Invitational WM Phoenix Open AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Farmers Insurance Open The American Express Taylor Moore $10,700 30 1.34 21.5 - 9 22 56 7 Samuel Stevens $11,600 22 1.04 20.8 31 44 17 2 51 Michael Kim $11,100 25 0.92 12.8 13 2 - MC 43 Alex Smalley $10,100 45 1.25 12.5 - 21 - MC 11 Akshay Bhatia $12,000 14 1.02 12.3 9 32 22 - - Kristoffer Ventura $8,800 100 1.01 12.2 - 49 - 4 58 Sam Ryder $8,900 80 0.93 11.2 - 36 - 25 43 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mexico Open Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Odds To Win Mexico Open (+1800)

To Finish Top 10 (+230)

To Finish Top 20 (+110)

What's that? The golfer who finished last by five shots a week ago? Yeah, and here's why.

Over each golfer's last 50 rounds -- after adjusting for field strength -- Hojgaard is the best in this field. He's averaging +1.22 true strokes gained per round, via datagolf. Nobody else is above +1.06 (Harry Hall -- more on him later), and only four total names are above a +0.78 (Patrick Fishburn at +0.93 and Akshay Bhatia at +0.80).

My model likes Hojgaard at this number, and he's long off the tee (4th in this field, gaining 19.9 yards per drive over the world average golfer over his last 50 rounds, per datagolf) as well as great with the irons (also 4th in this field).

He'll need to shore up the short putting, but other than that, Hojgaard is in a great spot to contend.

Kurt Kitayama

Odds To Win Mexico Open (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+250)

To Finish Top 20 (+115)

Kurt Kitayama finished T2 at Vidanta in 2022 in his only start while gaining strokes in all four facets.

The finishes of late have been just okay: T37 at Sony, T58 at AmEx, cut at the Farmers, and T49 at the WMPO.

The irons, though, are mostly strong, and he's 6th in the field over the last 50 rounds in SG:APP.

The putting is bad. However, he's a 44th-percentile putter from within 15 feet since the start of last season -- but 7th from deeper than that.

Better putting days are ahead, and Kitayama should be able to gain distance and greens in regulation on the field this week.

Aaron Rai

Odds To Win Mexico Open (+3300)

To Finish Top 10 (+320)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Aaron Rai ranks sixth in this field in strokes gained: tee to green over the last 50 rounds, and he's got some great putting splits from within 15 feet (72nd percentile) since the start of last season.

Rai has two top-25 finishes here at Vidanta and has been playing solid golf of late without great results -- though he was T15 at the Sentry to kick off 2025.

He's one of two golfers to rank top 30 in both strokes gained: tee to green and putting from within 15 feet in my model (the other...is next up on this list).

Andrew Putnam

Odds To Win Mexico Open (+9000)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Andrew Putnam has finished T30 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, MC at the American Express, T32 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and T25 at the WM Phoenix Open while gaining strokes from approach play in each of the made cuts and picking up fairways on the field in all of them.

He's a short hitter and will be at a bit of a disadvantage here as a result. However, Putnam ranks 3rd in the field in approach play over his last 50 rounds and is 12th in approach from 200-plus yards over the last 12 months.

He finished T24 here in 2023 after a missed cut in 2022.

So he's got some course knowledge, and the game is a lot better than these odds suggest. He's a nice name for a partial-unit outright and has a good path to a top 20 if the game is there this week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.