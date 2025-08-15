3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/15/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Tonight's clash between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings carries the highest total for Friday's slate by a landslide. The Sparks' recent success is playing a big role in the 177.5-point total, for L.A. has racked up 92.9 points per game (PPG) over the last 10 games. The over is 8-2 in Los Angeles' previous 10, but the under is 1-4 in Dallas' last 5. Which side is gearing up to be the best bet?

Beginning with the Wings' offense, they are dealing with some injuries as Arike Ogunbowale (knee) is out while Paige Bueckers (back) is probable. Bueckers hasn't performed at her usual level with 16.5 PPG while shooting 39.3% over her last two compared to 18.5 PPG and a 45.9% field goal percentage (FG%) on the season. This leads to some concerns about Bueckers' nagging back injury, and Dallas is already missing Ogunbowale's 15.5 PPG.

With 81.0 PPG over the last 10 games, I'm hesitant about the Wings' offense doing enough for the over. Will Dallas' defense be enough to limit the Sparks, though?

Los Angeles totals the most points in the paint per game while shooting 35.3% from three-point land (third-highest). The Wings hold opponents to the sixth-fewest three-point shots per game and the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game. They also limit opposing teams to the fifth-fewest field goal attempts per contest.

Dallas should bring a contrasting pace of play, helping slow the Sparks' third-quickest pace. The Wings could control the possession battle as they carry the third-highest rebounding percentage while L.A. has the seventh-highest mark.

Between some questions about each offense and Dallas likely looking to slow this game, I'll happily take under 177.5 points.

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

The Washington Mystics continue to struggle with a 3-7 record over the last 10 games. Shakira Austin (leg) is expected to miss her third consecutive game, and she ranks third on the team with 12.5 PPG. As 8.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Fever, we can probably expect another underwhelming showing from Washington. But this doesn't mean the Mystics as a whole will fail.

Washington leans on attacking the rim with the third-most points in the paint per game compared to the fewest three-point shots per contest. One of Indiana's clear weaknesses is surrendering the third-most points in the paint per game. While missing Austin is a clear blow to the Mystics' paint attack, this roster still has players capable of feasting around the rim.

Alongside Austin in the frontcourt, Kiki Iriafen has been a consistent contributor with 12.5 PPG. In the last two games without Austin in the lineup, Iriafen has enjoyed an increase in production with 18.5 PPG while shooting 12.5 field goals per game paired with a 56.0 FG%. Keep in mind Iriafen has logged only 9.8 shots per contest on the season.

This hot streak extends past just Austin's recent absences, too, for Iriafen is recording 16.1 PPG over her previous seven games. The Fever's frontcourt of Aliyah Boston (100.3) and Natasha Howard (100.4) have underwhelming defensive ratings, providing more evidence for Iriafen to continue her hot streak. RotoWire's projections have Iriafen reaching 15.7 points.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

Rolling into Friday on a five-game winning streak, the Las Vegas Aces are a tempting underdog pick (+158) against the Phoenix Mercury. An advantage from three-point land is one angle for Las Vegas to make some noise.

The Aces attempt the sixth-most three-point shots per game while the Mercury cede the fifth-most. On the other end of the court, Las Vegas holds opponents to the fourth-fewest three-point attempts per contest while Phoenix launches the fourth-most shots per game. Winning the three-point battle could help vault the Aces to grabbing another win.

If this is our angle for Las Vegas pushing for a win, turning to its three-point shooters for props is ideal. Jewell Loyd leads the team with 2.2 three-point makes and 5.8 shots from beyond the arc per game. Along with decent volume, Loyd is shooting an impressive 37.9% from three.

Over a six-game split in August, Loyd has made 20 of her 44 three-point attempts (45.5%). This is also good for a per-game average of 3.3 made threes and 7.3 attempts triples during the span.

In two meetings with Phoenix this season, Loyd has posted 2.5 made three-pointers per game. I'll keep backing the Aces' scorching three-point shooter in a favorable matchup.

