Who's the Betting Favorite to Win the NL West as the Padres Face the Dodgers?

Mid-August series don't get any bigger than this one.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres as part of a three-game set that could go a long way toward deciding who ultimately wins the division.

Thanks to their win Wednesday paired with a Dodgers loss, the Padres enter the series with a one-game lead in the NL West.

Who's got the edge entering Friday's pivotal matchup? Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to get some insight.

NL West Betting Odds Entering Padres at Dodgers

NL West 2025 NL West 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers -180 San Diego Padres +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Although the Padres are ahead, the Dodgers are still relatively heavy favorites, sitting at -180 to win the division. That puts their implied odds at 64.3%.

Part of that is because FanDuel is expecting the Dodgers to take care of business this weekend.

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Series Winner (8/15 - 8/17) San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Series Winner (8/15 - 8/17) Los Angeles Dodgers -188 San Diego Padres +152 View more odds in Sportsbook

That mark of -188 means the Dodgers have 65.3% odds to take at least two of three this weekend, based on FanDuel's odds.

If you think the Padres can pull off the upset, though, you have multiple routes for doing so. Not only can you bet them to win the series, but you can even bet them to complete the three-game sweep.

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Series Correct Score (8/15 - 8/17) San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Series Correct Score (8/15 - 8/17) Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 +390 Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 +118 San Diego Padres 2-1 +205 San Diego Padres 3-0 +980 View more odds in Sportsbook

It all starts tonight in Game 1. With Clayton Kershaw on the bump, the Dodgers come in as the favorites to begin the series with a dub.

The Padres are red hot, though, having won 5 straight with a 9-3 record in August. It sets up to be a classic between the two teams as they jockey to see who will win the divisional crown.

Celebrate Summer Fridays at FanDuel! Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on ANY wager for ANY sports/events taking place on August 15th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.