Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the Kansas City Royals.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (55-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-50)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and WPIX

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | KC: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140)

NYM: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 8-4, 3.29 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 3-4, 2.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clay Holmes (8-4) for the Mets and Noah Cameron (3-4) for the Royals. When Holmes starts, his team is 8-9-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Royals have gone 7-4-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (51.7%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

The Mets vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog at home.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Mets are +116 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -140.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Royals on July 13 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 42, or 65.6%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 25 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 46-46-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 28-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Kansas City has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-57-2).

The Royals have a 48-47-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 89 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .515.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 63rd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .533, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualifying batters, he is 38th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Lindor takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 89 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 111 hits with a .507 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia's .355 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .454.

He is currently seventh in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.

Salvador Perez is hitting .246 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Mets vs Royals Head to Head

7/12/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2024: 11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

