Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the Kansas City Royals.
Mets vs Royals Game Info
- New York Mets (55-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-50)
- Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and WPIX
Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | KC: (+120)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 8-4, 3.29 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 3-4, 2.56 ERA
The probable pitchers are Clay Holmes (8-4) for the Mets and Noah Cameron (3-4) for the Royals. When Holmes starts, his team is 8-9-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Royals have gone 7-4-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.
Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Royals win (51.7%)
Mets vs Royals Moneyline
- The Mets vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog at home.
Mets vs Royals Spread
- The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Mets are +116 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -140.
Mets vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Royals on July 13 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Mets vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Mets have won in 42, or 65.6%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season New York has been victorious 25 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 92 opportunities.
- In 92 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 46-46-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have put together a 28-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Kansas City has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games).
- The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-57-2).
- The Royals have a 48-47-0 record ATS this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 89 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .515.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 63rd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.
- Pete Alonso has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .533, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 38th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
- Lindor takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 89 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .465.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 111 hits with a .507 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Maikel Garcia's .355 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .454.
- He is currently seventh in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .246 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
Mets vs Royals Head to Head
- 7/12/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/11/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/13/2024: 11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
