Mets vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

The New York Mets versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Mets vs Rangers Game Info

New York Mets (76-71) vs. Texas Rangers (77-70)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and RSN

Mets vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

NYM: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-178) | TEX: -1.5 (+146)

NYM: +1.5 (-178) | TEX: -1.5 (+146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong (Mets) - 1-1, 4.09 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 11-7, 2.78 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jonah Tong (1-1) for the Mets and Jacob deGrom (11-7) for the Rangers. Tong has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Tong's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers have an 11-16-0 ATS record in deGrom's 27 starts with a set spread. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for three deGrom starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Mets vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51%)

Mets vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Rangers, New York is the favorite at -108, and Texas is -108 playing on the road.

Mets vs Rangers Spread

Mets vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Rangers on Sept. 12 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Mets vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 57, or 58.2%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 58 times in 100 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 65-75-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-44).

Texas is 28-44 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-79-2).

The Rangers have an 80-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.400) and total hits (137) this season. He's batting .264 batting average while slugging .528.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 60th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Soto has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 77 runs. He's batting .263 this season and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualified, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is batting .267 with a .511 slugging percentage and 113 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has totaled 113 hits with a .341 on-base percentage, leading the Rangers in both statistics. He's batting .244 and slugging .436.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 99th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith is slugging .370 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 86th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Jung is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Jake Burger is batting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.

