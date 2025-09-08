Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mets vs Phillies Game Info
- New York Mets (76-67) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-60)
- Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SNY
Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | PHI: (+102)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 4-0, 1.37 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-8, 6.78 ERA
The probable starters are Nolan McLean (4-0) for the Mets and Aaron Nola (3-8) for the Phillies. McLean and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. McLean's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in three of Nola's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (50.9%)
Mets vs Phillies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the favorite at -120, and Philadelphia is +102 playing at home.
Mets vs Phillies Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Phillies. The Mets are +132 to cover, and the Phillies are -160.
Mets vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Phillies on Sept. 8 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (58.8%) in those games.
- This season New York has been victorious 47 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 62 of 136 chances this season.
- The Mets are 65-71-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Phillies are 10-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Philadelphia has a record of 8-8 (50%).
- The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-74-9 record against the over/under.
- The Phillies have a 69-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.7% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.401) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .262 batting average while slugging .527.
- He is 70th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Soto hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .417 with a double, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBIs.
- Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 58 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- His batting average ranks 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 50th.
- Pete Alonso has collected 147 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 135 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .448.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has put up an on-base percentage of .366 and has 129 hits, both team-high numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .242 and slugging .563.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner's .458 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- Including all qualifying players, he is fourth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.
- Bryce Harper is batting .264 with 30 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks.
- Bryson Stott is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 48 walks.
Mets vs Phillies Head to Head
- 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
