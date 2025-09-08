Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (76-67) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-60)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SNY

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | PHI: (+102)

NYM: (-120) | PHI: (+102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 4-0, 1.37 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-8, 6.78 ERA

The probable starters are Nolan McLean (4-0) for the Mets and Aaron Nola (3-8) for the Phillies. McLean and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. McLean's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in three of Nola's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.9%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the favorite at -120, and Philadelphia is +102 playing at home.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Phillies. The Mets are +132 to cover, and the Phillies are -160.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Phillies on Sept. 8 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 47 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 62 of 136 chances this season.

The Mets are 65-71-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies are 10-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Philadelphia has a record of 8-8 (50%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-74-9 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have a 69-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.401) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .262 batting average while slugging .527.

He is 70th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Soto hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .417 with a double, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 58 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Pete Alonso has collected 147 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 135 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has put up an on-base percentage of .366 and has 129 hits, both team-high numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .242 and slugging .563.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner's .458 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying players, he is fourth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper is batting .264 with 30 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks.

Bryson Stott is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

